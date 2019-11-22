Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

For British shoppers, November is the new Black Friday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 07:06am EST
Customer stands next to a container advertising Black Friday offers in a branch of Mamas and Papas in Manchester

With harsh lessons learnt from past Black Fridays, British retailers are stretching promotions over several weeks, aiming to smooth out consumer demand and reduce the pressure on supply and distribution networks.

Brought over from the United States by Amazon in 2010, the annual event started as single day of discounting before growing into a long weekend that took in 'Cyber Monday'.

It then grew to a week or so either side and is now getting longer and longer, though after chaos and scuffles in stores in 2014 it is now predominantly an online affair.

“We’ve re-named Black Friday, November,” John Roberts, the chief executive of AO World, the online electrical appliances retailer, told Reuters.

With recent consumer spending subdued, Brexit still unresolved and a looming national election creating new uncertainties, retailers are in need of a tonic.

AO went live with Black Friday deals, such as a KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer reduced from 449 pounds ($578) to 279 pounds, on Nov. 13 and some deals will run into December.

Dixons Carphone, Britain's biggest electricals and mobile phones retailer, launched a first wave of promotions on Nov. 13 on products such as laptops, TVs and vacuum cleaners, and deals will run for a few days after Black Friday itself on Nov. 29.

Amazon's Black Friday Sale runs for eight days from Nov. 22, but it has been running early Black Friday deals this week.

Argos, owned by supermarket group Sainsbury's, and department store group John Lewis [JLPLC.UL] both launched their campaigns on Nov. 22.

LEARNING LESSONS

British retailers' early experiences of Black Friday, when stores were overcrowded, websites crashed and delivery operations were overloaded, showed the folly of concentrating a huge amount of business on one day and then having a relatively flat period afterwards.

“While this may ease the demand on logistics operations over the period, it will mean that shoppers demand ever steeper discounts during Black Friday as they expect something more from retailers during this time," said Zoe Mills, retail analyst at GlobalData, the data and analytics company.

It forecasts that UK shoppers' spending in the Black Friday period would rise 2.2% year on year to 4.3 billion pounds.

Black Friday, the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, is so-called because it was historically the day when retailers would move into profit after months in the red. It traditionally marks the start of the U.S. holiday shopping season.

This year's sales drive, which is often make-or-break for U.S. retailers, falls a week later than last year, leaving U.S. retailers with a shorter holiday shopping period.

'BLACKVEMBER'

PwC, the advisory firm, reckons 52% of British consumers are either interested in buying or plan to buy something during Black Friday, with average spend forecast at 224 pounds. But it says consumers are increasingly cynical about the event.

"Some consumers doubt the quality of the deals on offer, with many seeing them as not especially good value or not worthy of interest, and this is likely to have been exacerbated as Black Friday deals have spread to the whole of 'Blackvember'," said Lisa Hooker, consumer markets leader at PwC.

Black Friday's popularity has meant Britain's Christmas trading season now has three distinct peaks - around Black Friday, the week up to Dec. 25 and the post-Christmas sales.

But nearly a decade after coming to Britain, the event's worth to retailers still polarises opinion.

Supporters say carefully planned, targeted promotions in close co-operation with global suppliers allow retailers to achieve a sales boost while still maintaining profit margins.

Naysayers argue the discounts suck forward Christmas sales at reduced profit margins, undermine consumers' willingness to pay full price again before Christmas, and dampen business both in prior and subsequent weeks.

Marks & Spencer has dabbled with Black Friday in the past but has opted out since 2015. CEO Steve Rowe says his focus is on improving M&S' value all year round.

“That’s the way to deliver great value for customers, not one off promotions, so we won’t be taking part."

($1 = 0.7768 pounds)

By James Davey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.62% 1734.71 Delayed Quote.16.22%
AO WORLD PLC -5.68% 89.7 Delayed Quote.-26.01%
DIXONS CARPHONE 2.76% 122.95 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.76% 213.2 Delayed Quote.-20.11%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 1.93% 190.35 Delayed Quote.-20.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
07:09aTesla, Detroit, Amazon-backed Rivian race to electrify pickup trucks
RE
07:06aFor British shoppers, November is the new Black Friday
RE
04:36aNo truce in Mediaset, Vivendi battle ahead of court hearing -sources
RE
11/21ERIK NORDSTROM : Nordstrom bucks trend of grim retail forecasts; share jump 8%
RE
11/21VIVENDI READY TO SELL PART OF MEDIAS : sources
RE
11/21Macy's cuts profit outlook as tourist numbers drop
RE
11/21AMAZON COM : John Legend Releases Beautiful Version of “Happy Christmas (W..
BU
11/2183 billion-pound question - Labour pitches big spending rises
RE
11/21Nationalisation in the UK - Labour's plans for companies
RE
11/21Amazon Takes Over From GE As CEO Incubator -- WSJ -2-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 13 388 M
Net income 2019 10 348 M
Finance 2019 33 649 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 84,3x
P/E ratio 2020 63,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,96x
EV / Sales2020 2,45x
Capitalization 860 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 180,80  $
Last Close Price 1 734,71  $
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM16.22%860 064
WAYFAIR INC.-8.61%7 667
MONOTARO CO., LTD.17.68%7 082
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL31.36%6 818
ZOZO, INC.16.40%6 468
ETSY, INC.-12.80%4 915
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group