Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

French, U.S. officials strike draft compromise on French digital tax

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 04:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow talks with reporters on the driveway outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, U.S.

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - French and U.S. negotiators have reached a compromise agreement on France's digital tax, a levy which prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to threaten a separate tax on French wine imports, a source close to the negotiations said.

The compromise struck between French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Donald Trump's White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow envisages that France would repay to companies the difference between a French tax and a planned mechanism being drawn up by the OECD .

The draft agreement will be submitted to Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron later on Monday at a G7 leaders summit.

"Trump's advisor is OK with the proposal," the source told Reuters. "That would be the mechanism at this stage, that's the joint proposal."

(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -3.18% 1153.58 Delayed Quote.10.39%
AMAZON.COM -3.10% 1749.62 Delayed Quote.16.49%
FACEBOOK -2.36% 177.75 Delayed Quote.35.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
04:28aFrench, U.S. officials strike draft compromise on French digital tax
RE
08/25ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink As Trump Ratchets Up Trade Tensions
DJ
08/24Amazon Steps Up India Retail Push -- WSJ
DJ
08/24Audible Sued Over Real-Time Captions -- WSJ
DJ
08/23Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalati..
RE
08/23Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalati..
RE
08/23Answering Trump, UPS, FedEx and USPS say they already fight illegal drug ship..
RE
08/23Book Publishers Sue Amazon's Audible to Block Coming Audiobook Captioning Ser..
DJ
08/23Despite New Safeguards, Fentanyl Trafficking Is Still a Problem
DJ
08/23AMAZON COM : Book Publishers Sue Amazon's Audible to Block Coming Audiobook Capt..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 14 968 M
Net income 2019 12 108 M
Finance 2019 34 260 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 73,8x
P/E ratio 2020 51,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,98x
EV / Sales2020 2,46x
Capitalization 865 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 270,11  $
Last Close Price 1 749,62  $
Spread / Highest target 49,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM16.49%865 460
WAYFAIR INC22.30%10 173
ETSY INC13.71%6 516
ZOZO INC12.65%6 437
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-4.68%5 897
QURATE RETAIL INC-42.01%4 736
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group