In a joint press statement with Scholz, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said he will propose adding "a sunset clause" to a European Union plan for a 3 percent tax on the digital turnover of large firms to EU finance ministers meeting in Vienna.

Under his proposal, the new tax, which has not been agreed yet, would end once a deal is reached at global level on the reform of the taxation of digital companies.

