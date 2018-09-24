Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/21 10:00:03 pm
1915.01 USD   -1.51%
01:18aGlobal spending on digital marketing nears $100 billion - study
RE
01:17aGLOBAL SPENDING : study
RE
09/23Comcast demonstrates Sky-high ambition in global media shake-up
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Global spending on digital marketing nears $100 billion: study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 01:17am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A man uses a smartphone in New York City

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Spending on digital marketing grew by 44 percent last year in the United States and Britain to $52 billion, a study has found, estimating that global outlays on such tactics are approaching $100 billion.

In contrast to placing online ads through intermediaries, digital marketing, or "martech", has the appeal of enabling brands to target consumers directly via social media, search-engine optimization or voice-activated assistants, such as Amazon's Alexa.

The growth in part reflects a desire to take functions in house following high-profile complaints by consumer giants Procter & Gamble and Unilever over fraud in online advertising.

The issue of 'brand safety', which can be jeopardized when ads appear next to unsuitable online content, has also frustrated marketers and encouraged them to seek greater control over how they target audiences.

"Clearly marketers are seeking to build in-house strength and are set to spend more on martech to remain competitive," said study author Damian Ryan, a partner at UK accountancy firm Moore Stephens.

"Our research finds that this budget is coming from media spend and will have a resounding impact on the value of media-centric agencies," he added, referring to traditional ad agencies that are struggling to adapt to the digital era.

The Moore Stephens survey, conducted with advertising and media consultancy WARC, covered 800 companies in North America, the Asia-Pacific and Europe.

It found that brands in Britain and North America spent 23 percent of their budgets on martech, up from 16 percent a year ago. And 63 percent of U.S. technology budgets were spent in-house, compared with 44 percent last year.

Tough European data protection rules that took effect in May, as well as concerns over the data practices of search giant Google and social network Facebook - the two biggest online advertising platforms - have led several players in the ad industry to merge or retrench.

"We're at the beginning of the shakeout," Ryan told Reuters in an interview.

The emergence of platform companies that offer a one-stop shop for marketers is another trend to watch, he said, highlighting Adobe Systems acquisition in May of e-commerce company Magento for $1.7 billion.

Adobe has just struck another deal, to buy business-to-business marketing software firm Marketo, for $4.75 billion.

"Fundamentally, brands don't like to trust agencies with data. The clear trend shows that brands are seeking to take control over marketing technology," said Ryan.

"Against that, we can see that, at the upper end where brands are spending more, they are still working with agencies."

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE SYSTEMS -2.05% 260.88 Delayed Quote.48.87%
ALPHABET -1.63% 1172.12 Delayed Quote.13.12%
AMAZON.COM -1.51% 1915.01 Delayed Quote.66.25%
FACEBOOK -1.86% 162.93 Delayed Quote.-7.67%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 0.54% 85.82 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
UNILEVER 1.58% 4269 Delayed Quote.3.48%
UNILEVER (NL) 0.53% 48.105 Delayed Quote.2.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
01:18aGlobal spending on digital marketing nears $100 billion - study
RE
01:17aGLOBAL SPENDING ON DIGITAL MARKETING : study
RE
09/23Comcast demonstrates Sky-high ambition in global media shake-up
RE
09/23Comcast outbids Fox with 30.6 billion pounds winning offer for Sky
RE
09/23Comcast outbids Fox with $40 billion winning offer for Sky
RE
09/21AMAZON COM : German supermarket chain REWE steps up e-commerce challenge
RE
09/21AMAZON COM : Seeking to Invest Up to $1 Billion Over 10 Years in Indonesia, Fina..
DJ
09/21AMAZON COM : India Is New Front on Retail War
DJ
09/20AMAZON COM : to introduce speaker with large screen in Japan in Dec.
AQ
09/20Amazon adds Echo devices for home and car in bid to dominate voice gadgets
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/23The 3 Essential Investing Lessons Of The Financial Crisis 
09/22AMAZON AND APPLE AT A TRILLION DOLLA : A Follow-Up On Uncertainty And Catalysts 
09/22Amazon Competitor Gets $300M At $1.2B Valuation 
09/21FACEBOOK : What Now? 
09/21ALIBABA VS. AMAZON : A Simple Choice 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 046 M
Net income 2018 8 597 M
Finance 2018 17 382 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 111,54
P/E ratio 2019 76,39
EV / Sales 2018 3,90x
EV / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 934 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 094 $
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM66.25%934 029
WAYFAIR INC71.43%12 340
QURATE RETAIL INC-7.33%10 365
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-5.01%9 008
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.74.31%7 164
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL36.49%3 160
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.