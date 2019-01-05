Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Golden years are over for German tax revenues - Finance Minister Scholz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2019 | 07:00pm EST
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a press conference after the federal cabinet meeting in Potsdam

BERLIN (Reuters) - The golden years of German tax revenues regularly exceeding expectations are ending, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Germany has enjoyed a surplus since 2014 as the European Union's largest economy has grown for nine years in a row, but growth is expected to weaken in 2019 as headwinds from trade frictions hamper exports.

"The good times in which the state always took more tax than expected is ending," Scholz said.

"For 2018, we will again show a tax surplus. But the golden years are over. From now on, I don't expect any more unforeseen additional revenue, certainly not on such a scale," he added.

He said the government would not be able to abolish the so-called solidarity tax - or 'Soli' - for all taxpayers, including the top 10 percent of earners, as Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) want.

"In the coalition negotiations, we agreed for good reasons that citizens with a very high income should continue to pay the Soli," said Scholz, a member of the Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in Merkel's ruling coalition.

"I expect our coalition partners to stick to the agreement."

At the same time, Scholz wants to increase the taxation of major international corporations such as Amazon.com, Facebook or Starbucks - and is counting on the support of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We have to stop this shift in profits to countries with little or no taxes, so I want to enforce minimum corporate taxation at the international level," he said.

"We are raising the subject with France and Japan at G7 and G20. And we have probably the U.S. government as an alliance partner on our side," he added.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 5.01% 1575.39 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
FACEBOOK 4.71% 137.95 Delayed Quote.5.23%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 3.32% 63.57 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
07:00pGolden years are over for German tax revenues - Finance Minister Scholz
RE
12:16aJEFF BEZOS AND JAMIE DIMON : Best of Frenemies -2-
DJ
12:16aJEFF BEZOS : Best of Frenemies
DJ
01/04Wall St. rebounds on robust jobs report, dovish Powell remarks
RE
01/03AMAZON COM : workers strike in Spain ahead of Three Kings gift-giving
RE
01/02For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
RE
01/02Apple's warning a bad omen for Wall Street bulls
RE
01/02Carl's Jr launches vegan Beyond Meat burgers
RE
01/02Stocks: Investors Seek Calm as Volatility Rages -- WSJ
DJ
01/02Weak 2018 Finish Testing Investors' Faith in Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 232 B
EBIT 2018 12 449 M
Net income 2018 9 986 M
Finance 2018 11 182 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 80,57
P/E ratio 2019 59,41
EV / Sales 2018 3,27x
EV / Sales 2019 2,65x
Capitalization 770 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 106 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM-0.11%770 316
QURATE RETAIL INC1.84%8 893
WAYFAIR INC-0.02%8 136
ETSY INC4.48%5 987
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-3.12%5 883
ZOZO INC-4.45%5 422
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.