Google to test game-streaming service with latest Assassin's Creed

A limited number of players will be able to stream the soon-to-be released Assassin's Creed Odyssey, set in ancient Greece, to a Chrome browser on a laptop or desktop, according to a Google blog post. (https://bit.ly/2RgwjKM)

The selected users can play the game starting Oct. 5 at no charge for the duration of the Project Stream test.

The test if successful, would put Google at the forefront of a new part of the videogame business that lets people play games as they're being streamed, rather than using downloads or disks.

Google was developing a subscription-based game streaming service that could work either on its Chromecast or a Google-made console, the Information had reported in February.

The search engine giant also unveiled new tools for game developers in March, challenging technology rivals including Amazon's Twitch for a bigger slice of the lucrative game streaming industry.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)