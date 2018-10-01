Google to test game-streaming service with latest Assassin's Creed

Log in
10/01/2018 | 09:49pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Google logo in Zurich

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc Google said on Monday it has partnered with Ubisoft to test its video game streaming service by offering the latest instalment of the Assassin's Creed series.

A limited number of players will be able to stream the soon-to-be released Assassin's Creed Odyssey, set in ancient Greece, to a Chrome browser on a laptop or desktop, according to a Google blog post. (https://bit.ly/2RgwjKM)

The selected users can play the game starting Oct. 5 at no charge for the duration of the Project Stream test.

The test if successful, would put Google at the forefront of a new part of the videogame business that lets people play games as they're being streamed, rather than using downloads or disks.

Google was developing a subscription-based game streaming service that could work either on its Chromecast or a Google-made console, the Information had reported in February.

The search engine giant also unveiled new tools for game developers in March, challenging technology rivals including Amazon's Twitch for a bigger slice of the lucrative game streaming industry.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.21% 1204.51 Delayed Quote.14.59%
AMAZON.COM 0.13% 2006.16 Delayed Quote.71.27%
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT 3.43% 96.62 Real-time Quote.45.65%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 049 M
Net income 2018 8 600 M
Finance 2018 17 382 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 116,64
P/E ratio 2019 79,77
EV / Sales 2018 4,08x
EV / Sales 2019 3,29x
Capitalization 977 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 106 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM71.27%981 813
WAYFAIR INC83.97%13 059
QURATE RETAIL INC-9.05%10 163
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-1.57%9 431
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-11.46%7 063
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL37.56%3 187
