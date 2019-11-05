Highly Anticipated Animated Series Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina to Exclusively Stream on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Studios Also Announces First Look Deal with Critical Role to Develop New Series to Premiere Exclusively on Prime Video

(NASDAQ:AMZN) — Amazon Prime Video, along with Critical Role, today announced the service will be the exclusive streaming home for the upcoming animated series Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina, based on the adventures and characters of Critical Role, a leading story-driven and world-building digital media brand. Amazon Studios has ordered two seasons of the series and has also closed a first-look deal with Critical Role to develop new series to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. This content agreement builds on the long-standing engagement Critical Role has had with Amazon’s live-streaming service Twitch, where they have broadcast their wildly successful live role-playing show since 2015.

Earlier this year, Critical Role launched The Legend of Vox Machina as a Kickstarter campaign for a 22-minute animated special produced by Titmouse, reaching their original funding goal within minutes. The campaign continued to gain traction thanks to Critical Role’s passionate fanbase, becoming the most-funded TV, film or animated project in Kickstarter history and raising over $11.3M, enough to fund a 10-episode season. With this new agreement, Prime Video will build on that record-breaking support, ordering an additional 14 episodes, for a total of 24 episodes across two seasons, to stream exclusively on the service.

Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina follows a group of second-rate, drunken adventurers on a quest to save the realm from terrifying monsters and dark magical forces, only to discover they become a found family in the process. It's an adult animated action-comedy series in the fantasy universe of, and starring original characters from, Critical Role.

“We were absolutely floored by the level of enthusiasm we received on the Kickstarter campaign, and now we can deliver exactly what the fans wanted, and MORE,” said Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham, cast members of Critical Role and executive producers on the series. “Teaming with Prime Video to deliver the series to fans across the globe is exciting and surreal -- and we’re psyched to be able to tell even more stories with not just one, but two 12-episode seasons!”

“Critical Role blazed a new trail for original digital content, with fresh new voices and humor that earned devoted fans around the world, as evidenced by their wildly successful Kickstarter campaign,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to work with the whole team to bring The Legend of Vox Machina, and new Critical Role series, to our Prime Video customers.”

Chris Prynoski, Titmouse president and founder added, “I’ve been wanting to make an animated show based on fantasy role playing games since I was 1st level. I’m overjoyed for Titmouse to join the Critical Role adventuring party to slay this beast alongside the mighty Amazon army!”

Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina stars the Critical Role cast of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham, who are reprising their roles; they will also serve as executive producers, alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), with Sung Jin Ahn (Niko and the Sword of Light) joining as supervising director. Emmy award-winning studio Titmouse is the animation partner. Critical Role is represented by CAA, who helped broker the deal.

When we meet the members of Vox Machina in Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina, they’re a rowdy, ragtag assortment of swords and wands-for-hire. Seven wandering dumbasses who care more about easy money and cheap ale than actually protecting the realm. But when their home city of Emon is attacked by a horrific monster, they realize they are the only ones capable of avenging their neighbors and restoring justice. United as Protectors of the Realm, we follow Vox Machina as they venture beyond the walls of Emon to battle even darker forces across the kingdom. Throughout the first season of Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina, they will face undead giants, help overthrow a sinister necromancer, and confront a powerful curse that has taken root inside their own group. Through it all, they learn how to function as a team, and discover they’re much more than that: they’re family.

About Critical Role

Critical Role is the most popular story-driven and world-building digital media brand in the world. What started in 2012 as a roleplaying game between friends has evolved into a multiplatform entertainment phenomenon with a variety of shows, including the flagship show Critical Role, comic books, graphic novels, animation, live performances, podcasts, fan art and more. A passionate and engaged community tunes in each week to watch their favorite storytellers take on new adventures led by veteran voice actor Matthew Mercer and composed of other well-known voice actors Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey and Liam O'Brien. Engrossed in the stories, characters and camaraderie, over half a million regular viewers watch every week and hundreds of thousands more per month continue to discover Critical Role for the first time. For more information on Critical Role go to www.critrole.com.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a premium streaming service that offers customers a vast collection of digital videos—all with the ease of finding what they love to watch in one place.

Included with Prime: Watch thousands of popular movies and TV shows, including our critically-acclaimed Amazon Originals including the Emmy Award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Carnival Row, Homecoming, Hanna, Fleabag, Good Omens, Donald Glover’s Guava Island , the Academy Award-winning Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman, Academy Award-nominated The Big Sick and Cold War, and the critically-acclaimed Beautiful Boy , exclusives, live sports including Thursday Night Football and licensed and self-published content available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Watch thousands of popular movies and TV shows, including our critically-acclaimed Amazon Originals including the Emmy Award-winning Donald Glover’s , the Academy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated and and the critically-acclaimed , exclusives, live sports including Thursday Night Football and licensed and self-published content available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Watch more with Prime Video Channels : Prime members can add 150+ channels in the US like HBO, Cinemax, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, NBA League Pass and MLB.tv —no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels.

: Prime members can add 150+ channels in the US like HBO, Cinemax, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, NBA League Pass and MLB.tv —no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels. Rent or Buy : Enjoy hundreds of thousands of titles, including new-release movies and entire seasons of current TV episodes, available for all Amazon customers to rent or buy.

: Enjoy hundreds of thousands of titles, including new-release movies and entire seasons of current TV episodes, available for all Amazon customers to rent or buy. Instant access : Watch where and when you want with the Prime Video app on your smart TV, mobile device, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Apple TV, Chromecast, game consoles, Comcast X1 or from the web. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream.

: Watch where and when you want with the Prime Video app on your smart TV, mobile device, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Apple TV, Chromecast, game consoles, Comcast X1 or from the web. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream. Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.

In addition to access to movies and TV shows included with Prime, the Prime membership includes unlimited fast free shipping options across all categories available on Amazon, more than two million songs and thousands of playlists and stations with Prime Music, secure photo storage with Prime Photos, unlimited reading with Prime Reading, unlimited access to a digital audiobook catalogue with Audible Channels for Prime, a rotating selection of free digital games and in-game loot with Twitch Prime, early access to select Lightning Deals, exclusive access and discounts to select items, and more. To sign-up for Prime or to find out more visit: amazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Titmouse

Titmouse is a full‐service, award-winning animation production company. Our artist-run studios in Los Angeles, New York City, and Vancouver keep 700 of the most talented people in the industry (that are guaranteed 100% human) employed and pushing creative boundaries. Writers, producers, directors, storyboard artists, animators, compositors, editors and VR artists are all right here, in house. Its state‐of‐the‐art sound studio is where many of our TV shows, films, commercial work, branded and original digital content projects are recorded. Titmouse founders Chris and Shannon Prynoski launched Titmouse in Los Angeles, the birthplace of the American entertainment industry. Known for series such as Venture Bros., Big Mouth, Superjail!, Black Dynamite, Tigtone, and Metalocalypse, Titmouse creates high-quality cartoons for all ages and interests. Visit us online at titmouse.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105006103/en/