Introducing Amazon Storefronts: Over a Million Products From Nearly 20,000 U.S. Small and Medium-sized Businesses From All 50 States

(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Today, Amazon opens “Amazon
Storefronts,” a new store for customers to shop exclusively from
U.S. small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon. With
Storefronts, customers can shop a curated collection of over one million
products, and deals from nearly 20,000 U.S. small and medium-sized
businesses, and learn more about profiled businesses through featured
videos and stories. Amazon launched the new store to offer customers an
easy way to buy from small and medium-sized businesses in all 50 states
through the convenient and trusted Amazon experience. Amazon Storefronts
features a variety of product categories including Back to School,
Halloween, Home, Kitchen, Pet Supplies and Books.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005135/en/
Ms. Holly Rutt, co-founder of Little Flower Soap Co. based in Michigan, is the U.S. business owner featured in the new Amazon national TV ad. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We’ve created a custom, one-stop shopping experience for customers
looking for interesting, innovative and high quality products from
American businesses from all across the country,” said Nicholas
Denissen, Vice President for Amazon. “Amazon first invited businesses to
sell on Amazon nearly two decades ago, and today, small and medium-sized
businesses are a vital part of Amazon’s large selection and commitment
to customers. We’re championing their success with this new store and a
national advertising campaign featuring a successful Michigan business
selling on Amazon to customers across the U.S. and worldwide.”
Amazon Storefronts offers customers:
-
Curated American Collections: Customers will enjoy shopping
from more than 25 product categories to discover unique items from
U.S. innovators, artisans, entrepreneurs and more, including products
like a matching
Halloween pajama set for the family, wooden
name puzzles and protein
sandwich cookies.
-
Storefront of the Week: Each week the store will highlight a
featured U.S. business through a fun video to help introduce the many
faces and types of businesses that customers are shopping from on
Amazon Storefronts.
-
Meet the Business Owner: Rotating exploratory feature that
profiles U.S. small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon. At
launch, customers can learn and browse more than a dozen businesses
that are Family-focused,
Artisans,
Innovator-Makers
and Women-owned
Businesses.
To find Storefronts from the Amazon.com homepage, customers can click on
the rotating banner featuring a U.S. business, or navigate to the store
directly at www.amazon.com/storefronts.
To support the launch of the new store, Amazon is unveiling its
first-ever national TV commercial featuring real businesses that sell on
Amazon. With more than a million small and medium-sized businesses in
the U.S. selling on Amazon, the ad gives customers a glimpse into a real
business on Amazon and how Amazon is actually a 'Big collection of
Small.' The commercial shows how Amazon helps businesses get their
products to customers all over the world. To help illustrate the growing
number of businesses on Amazon, a series of business logos come together
at the end of the ad to form the Amazon smile logo. To view the ad, click
here.
“Since we started selling on Amazon in October 2016, our sales have
nearly doubled. Due to our success, we have been able to hire new team
members from our community, including full and part time jobs,” said
Holly Rutt, co-founder of Little Flower Soap Co., the U.S. business
owner featured in the national TV ad. “We believe that customers like to
know the story behind what they’re buying. When there is worry about
creating jobs, it’s reassuring for customers to know their purchases are
helping sustain jobs in the U.S.”
Earlier this year, Amazon introduced the Small Business Impact Report.
According to the report, small and medium-sized businesses selling on
Amazon are estimated to have created more than 900,000 jobs worldwide.
In 2017, more than 300,000 U.S.-based small and medium-sized businesses
started selling on Amazon. To view the report, visit: www.amazon.com/SMBreport.
To explore Amazon Storefronts and watch videos about small and
medium-sized businesses on Amazon, click
here.
