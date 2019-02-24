Investigators Search for Black Boxes in Amazon Plane Crash

By Andrew Tangel, Andy Pasztor and Doug Cameron

Investigators in Texas searched Sunday for cockpit voice and data recorders in the wreckage of a cargo plane flying for Amazon.com Inc. that crashed this weekend, a local sheriff said.

Authorities located a second body but hadn't yet recovered it as of around noon Central Time, Brian Hawthorne, the sheriff of Chambers County, Texas, said in an interview.

Three people were on board the Boeing Co. 767 that crashed into Trinity Bay near Houston around 12:45 p.m. Central time Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane was operated by Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. and en route from Miami to Houston. Atlas confirmed Sunday that the three people aboard had died.

The plane's so-called black boxes may offer key insights into the flight's final moments as investigators try to determine what felled the aircraft.

A briefing by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the crash probe, was scheduled for later Sunday afternoon. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Houston office has been assisting with collecting evidence. Authorities are asking members of the public to provide any photographs or videos of the accident.

The FAA said it lost radar and radio contact with Atlas Air Flight 3591 about 30 miles southeast of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The crash left a large field of items including women's clothing, bed sheets, cardboard boxes and fiberglass, Mr. Hawthorne said.

The largest intact section of the aircraft was about 50 feet long, Mr. Hawthorne said at a news conference Saturday. "It looks like total devastation," the sheriff said.

Witnesses reported the plane crashed nose first into a marshy area of the bay, Sheriff Hawthorne said. He said fog in the area had lifted, but conditions at the crash site were tough as the water depth varied from 5 feet to zero, with deep mud.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt told reporters late Saturday the plane was in a normal descent until around 6,300 feet. It then took what he described as a "very, very rapid" dive. He noted that 767s had an "exceptional safety record" since the model's first flight in 1981.

As investigators and industry safety experts began analyzing the sparse initial clues, some early issues emerged.

There apparently was no emergency transmission from the crew, suggesting a fire was unlikely because smoke sensors would have given pilots advance warning of such a problem. A quick check of the jet's manifest indicated it wasn't carrying any identified hazardous goods in its cargo, according to one person familiar with the details. But several safety experts stressed it was premature to draw any firm conclusions.

Safety experts also said most types of engine problems were low on the list of potential culprits. A nearly instantaneous loss of thrust or failure of both engines -- particularly at such a relatively low altitude -- is deemed highly unlikely, according to these experts. Ice particles in the atmosphere, as well as internal ice buildup on engine parts, have temporarily shut down numerous engines on big jets but at much higher altitudes.

The plane was proceeding on a normal descent, according to the person familiar with the details, when it changed direction under air-traffic guidance to avoid flying into a storm cell. The last radio transmissions from the cockpit confirmed a controller's radio message that the weather would clear up closer to the airport.

The last radar signal from the plane was at around 5,800 feet, and then the plane dropped toward the water quickly, according to a person familiar with the details. Some estimates put the rate of descent before the crash exceeding 7,000 feet per minute. A typical descent toward a landing is significantly slower.

Purchase, N.Y.-based Atlas Air operates a fleet of 112 jets, including 20 Boeing 767 freighters flying on behalf of Amazon Air, formerly known as Prime Air. It also flies aircraft for other customers, including DHL Express, China's SF Express and the U.S. military.

Air Transport Services Group Inc., another cargo operator, flies another 20 of the Boeing jets for Amazon, with more due to join later this year.

Atlas Air sad it continued to fly Boeing 767s Sunday on behalf of Amazon and DHL.

Amazon subcontracts flying between its U.S. fulfillment centers, as well as ground handling and maintenance services for the aircraft.

The e-commerce giant launched its air operation in 2015, building on the rapid growth of online purchases of goods that previously were shipped by road or rail.

The last major crash of a cargo jet in the U.S. occurred in August 2013, when an Airbus A300 jet operated by United Parcel Service Inc. crashed short of the runway as it approached the Birmingham, Ala., airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot.

--Alison Sider and Laura Stevens contributed to this article.

Write to Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com, Andy Pasztor at andy.pasztor@wsj.com and Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com