Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 09:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will retain voting control of his entire $143 billion stake in the company under a divorce settlement with his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, who will own 25 percent of those shares, the couple said on Thursday, removing uncertainty over control of the online retailer.

The world's richest couple had announced their impending divorce in a joint Twitter statement in January, causing some to worry that Jeff Bezos could wind up with less Amazon voting power or that he or MacKenzie would liquidate large positions.

“It takes the issue off the table, with less turbulence than you might have expected,” said an investor, whose company owns several million dollars worth of Amazon shares but who asked for anonymity because of a firm policy.

MacKenzie Bezos will wind up with a stake in Amazon that is worth roughly $36 billion. Her shares represent a 4 percent stake in Amazon, according to a regulatory filing by the company. The Amazon shares will make her the world's third-richest woman while Jeff Bezos will remain the world's richest person, according to Forbes.

The couple, who tweeted separately on Thursday, disclosed that under their settlement MacKenzie will give up her interests in the Washington Post, which Jeff Bezos bought in 2013 and which has been a frequent target of criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, and the rocket company Blue Origin he founded in 2000.

"Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff," MacKenzie Bezos said in her tweet outlining the agreement, the first and only post from an account created this month.

The two did not provide any further financial details about the settlement.

"INFLUENCE WOULD BE THE SAME"

Amazon, the world's biggest online retailer, said in the filing that 4 percent of its outstanding shares would be registered in MacKenzie Bezos' name after court approval of the divorce, which is expected to occur in about 90 days.

The petition for divorce was filed in Washington state, a person familiar with the matter said.

Jeff Bezos, whom Amazon listed in its most recent proxy statement as its single largest shareholder with a 16.3 percent stake, will keep sole voting authority over the shares unless MacKenzie donates them to a nonprofit or sells them in the open market.

Amazon shares closed down 0.1 percent at $1,818.86.

Jeff Bezos, 55, is seen as essential to Amazon's meteoric growth and stock price rise since he founded the company as an online bookseller in 1994. He has credited MacKenzie, 48, for her support when he uprooted the young couple to Seattle from New York to launch Amazon.

"When I think about Amazon, and the influence Bezos has on Amazon, I would argue his influence would be the same if he had 51 percent shares outstanding or 1 percent. I think his influence is dictated by his vision for Amazon," D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte said.

MacKenzie Bezos' stake in Amazon is worth more than the market values of nearly 70 percent of the components of the S&P 500.

The settlement suggests that Amazon will be spared the kind of boardroom battle that has plagued other companies whose owners are dealing with family rifts, even though the divorce had jolted the once-private Bezos couple into the public spotlight.

Jeff Bezos re-tweeted MacKenzie's statement and added in a separate post that he was grateful "for her support and for her kindness in this process."

Liat Sadler, a San Francisco matrimonial lawyer, said the settlement should put investors at ease.

“They’ve done a lot of work behind the scenes to make their breakup as amicable as it seems,” she said. Still, Sadler added, "Without knowing what cash she received, I have no idea how favorable it was to him or not."

The day the couple announced their separation on Twitter, the National Enquirer promised to reveal an affair by Jeff Bezos that it claimed had ended their marriage, contrary to the couple's statement that they were on a "long period of loving exploration and trial separation."

The U.S. tabloid then published alleged photos and intimate text messages between Bezos and his new partner, former television news anchor Lauren Sanchez.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Writing by Meredith Mazzilli; editing by Nick Zieminski, Bill Berkrot and Leslie Adler)

By Jeffrey Dastin and Arjun Panchadar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.10% 1818.86 Delayed Quote.21.10%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.64% 26384.63 Delayed Quote.13.11%
NASDAQ 100 -0.06% 7540.567618 Delayed Quote.19.19%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 7891.78409 Delayed Quote.18.99%
S&P 500 0.21% 2879.39 Delayed Quote.14.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
09:57pJEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement
RE
09:53pSamsung Elec sees lowest quarterly profit in more than two years
RE
09:49pSamsung Elec sees lowest quarterly profit in more than two years
RE
09:49pJeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement
RE
09:39pAMAZON COM : U.S. blocks Amazon efforts to stop shareholder votes on facial reco..
RE
04:04pAmazon's Rise in Ad Searches Dents Google's Dominance
DJ
02:34pTarget raises hourly minimum wage to $13, further topping Walmart's $11
RE
01:54pAMAZON COM : Jeff Bezos finalizes divorce with wife MacKenzie
AQ
01:49pAMAZON COM : plans to launch over 3,000 satellites to offer broadband internet
RE
01:14pAMAZON COM INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 694 M
Net income 2019 14 018 M
Finance 2019 35 040 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 66,83
P/E ratio 2020 46,63
EV / Sales 2019 3,12x
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
Capitalization 894 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 045 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM21.10%891 135
WAYFAIR INC73.22%13 574
ETSY INC43.58%8 150
QURATE RETAIL INC-13.37%7 083
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-7.19%5 445
ZOZO INC-3.95%5 309
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About