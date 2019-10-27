Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Key dates leading up to the U.S. Pentagon's cloud-computing award to Microsoft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 12:13pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp has won the U.S. Pentagon's $10 billion cloud-computing contract, the Defence Department said on Friday, beating out favourite Amazon.com Inc.

The contract, called the Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure Cloud, or JEDI, is part of a broad modernization of the Pentagon's information technology systems.

Here is a timeline of important dates leading up to the award:

JULY 26, 2018: The Pentagon released the final request for proposals from competitors, seeking a single winner to allow for the most rapid adoption of the technology. It said the deal's initial two-year period would provide time to ensure JEDI was up to standards, noting that new contractors would be needed for other cloud computing demands in the future. The contract, valued at $10 billion over 10 years, was set to be awarded in September.

AUGUST 6, 2018: Oracle Corp filed a protest with the DOD over its plans to award the contract to a single company instead of allowing for multiple winners, arguing that the Pentagon would be locked into a legacy contract for a decade or more. DOD's Government Accountability Office had until November to respond.

OCTOBER 8, 2018: Alphabet Inc Google said it was no longer vying for the $10 billion cloud computing contract with the DOD, in part because the company's new ethical guidelines did not align with the project, without elaborating.

OCTOBER 9, 2018: Microsoft said its expanded Azure cloud service to help government clients save data on their own servers would be available by the end of the first quarter of 2019, as it battled Amazon.com for the contract.

NOVEMBER 14, 2018: The Government Accountability Office denied the protest filed by Oracle, finding that the agency "reasonably" determined that the single-award approach was in the government's best interests for reasons including national security concerns and complied with applicable law.

APRIL 26, 2019: Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp were selected to continue competing for Pentagon cloud-computing services as part of a contract that could be worth some $10 billion.

The selection left Oracle and IBM Corp out of the competition for the contract, which is part of a broad modernization of Pentagon information technology systems.

JULY 18, 2019: U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration was looking closely at Amazon.com's bid on a $10 billion cloud contract with the DOD after getting complaints from other technology companies.

JULY 19, 2019: Four Republican members of U.S. Congress, including House Armed Services Committee ranking member Mac Thornberry, sent a letter to Trump urging him to move forward with a $10 billion cloud contract with the DOD.

AUGUST 1, 2019: The Pentagon decided to put on hold its decision to award the $10 billion cloud-computing contract after Trump said his administration was examining Amazon.com Inc’s bid following complaints from other technology companies.

AUGUST 5, 2019: Democratic Senators Mark Warner and Jack Reed asked U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper if “outside” influence caused him to delay awarding a $10 billion cloud-computing contract, after Trump suggested Amazon.com Inc should not win it.

OCTOBER 22, 2019: U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper removed himself from reviewing a disputed $10 billion cloud-computing contract because of a possible conflict of interest.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Stocks treated in this article : Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com, Oracle Corporation, Alphabet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.41% 1264.3 Delayed Quote.20.99%
AMAZON.COM -1.09% 1761.33 Delayed Quote.17.27%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.56% 140.73 Delayed Quote.38.56%
ORACLE CORPORATION -0.17% 54.17 Delayed Quote.19.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
12:13pKey dates leading up to the U.S. Pentagon's cloud-computing award to Microsof..
RE
10/26MICROSOFT : 'appreciate' winning JEDI contract - statement
RE
10/26Nashville Rethinks the Corporate Handout -- WSJ
DJ
10/26PROCTER & GAMBLE, NIKE, TESLA : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
10/25AMAZON COM : Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing c..
RE
10/25AMAZON COM : Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing c..
RE
10/25MICROSOFT : Pentagon Picks Microsoft for JEDI Cloud-Computing Contract Over Amaz..
DJ
10/25AMAZON COM : Pentagon hands Microsoft $10B 'war cloud' deal, snubs Amazon
AQ
10/25MICROSOFT : Up 2% on $10b JEDI Contract Award From Pentagon
DJ
10/25Global stocks, dollar, yields climb on trade progress news
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 13 492 M
Net income 2019 10 537 M
Finance 2019 33 976 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 84,6x
P/E ratio 2020 55,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,04x
EV / Sales2020 2,51x
Capitalization 881 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 251,65  $
Last Close Price 1 780,78  $
Spread / Highest target 46,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM17.27%880 874
WAYFAIR INC.31.21%10 564
MONOTARO CO., LTD.23.95%7 454
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL31.89%7 142
ZOZO, INC.27.94%7 106
ETSY, INC.23.33%6 957
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group