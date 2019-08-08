Log in
AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  News  
Kraft Heinz books more than $1 billion in charges, first-half profit slumps

08/08/2019 | 10:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of salad dressing made by food conglomerate Kraft Heinz are seen on a supermarket shelf in Seattle

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co's net income halved in the first six months of the year, the packaged food maker said on Thursday as it wrote down the value of several business units by over $1 billion in results delayed by an internal investigation into procurement practices.

The company took a charge of about $744 million on its U.S. refrigerated, Latin American exports and Brazil units among others, blaming lower five-year operating forecasts. It also booked an impairment charge of about $474 million in the second quarter to write down the value of six brands, including Velveeta and Cool Whip.

The company added that the impairment charges for the first half of 2019 were preliminary and subject to finalization of control procedures.

This marks Kraft Heinz's second major writedown since Feb. 21, when the company knocked $15.4 billion off the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands, posted a surprise quarterly loss, and disclosed a U.S. Security and Exchange Commission investigation into its accounting practices.

After an internal review of the accounting missteps, Kraft Heinz said it had increased the initial brand writedown by about $13 million due to misstatements in reports for 2016, 2017 and the first nine months of 2018.

The company's shares fell 6.5% in premarket trading on Thursday. The stock has lost a third of its value since February.

"The level of decline we experienced in the first half of this year is nothing we should find acceptable moving forward," said Kraft Heinz's new Chief Executive Officer Miguel Patricio. Patricio a 30-year marketing veteran from Anheuser-Busch InBev, was named to the role in April.

Kraft Heinz's struggles have rocked other major consumer goods companies this year, highlighting the industry's struggle to cut costs without gutting marketing budgets. Companies from Kellogg to Procter & Gamble have raised prices and invested to keep products relevant amid intense private-label competition from grocers including Walmart, Kroger and Amazon.com. Net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to $854 million, or 70 cents per share, in the six months ended June 29, from $1.76 billion, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the Chicago-based company earned $1.44 per share, compared with $1.89 a year earlier. Kraft Heinz said net sales fell about 5% to $12.37 billion.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and David Gregorio)

By Richa Naidu and Aishwarya Venugopal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.56% 1805.42 Delayed Quote.19.03%
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 0.29% 86.88 Delayed Quote.50.43%
KELLOGG -0.54% 61.0647 Delayed Quote.8.16%
KROGER -0.04% 23.89 Delayed Quote.-18.98%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 0.14% 116.05 Delayed Quote.25.67%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -13.25% 26.5617 Delayed Quote.-28.28%
WALMART INC. 0.75% 108.53 Delayed Quote.16.16%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 14 968 M
Net income 2019 11 868 M
Finance 2019 34 260 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 75,7x
P/E ratio 2020 53,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,06x
EV / Sales2020 2,52x
Capitalization 887 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 2 273,93  $
Last Close Price 1 793,40  $
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM19.03%887 116
WAYFAIR INC36.35%11 341
ETSY INC17.85%6 753
ZOZO INC0.91%5 759
QURATE RETAIL INC-32.53%5 655
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-11.03%5 498
