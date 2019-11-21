Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Macy's cuts forecast ahead of holiday season after gloomy quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 09:31am EST
The Macy's logo is pictured on the side of a building in down town Los Angeles

Macy's Inc cut its annual profit forecast for the second time this year on Thursday, as the department store operator blamed weak international tourism and sluggish mall traffic for the first drop in same-store sales in two years.

Shares fell 4% in premarket trading. The company was the second major department store to cut its earnings outlook this week, after Kohl's Corp, ahead of the holiday sales season.

Department stores and apparel retailers are grappling with a shift toward more shopping at big-box retailers like Target Corp and Walmart Inc, as well as at online giant Amazon.com Inc.

Target on Wednesday posted another set of strong sales numbers and raised its full-year forecast, driven by demand for its apparel.

Comparable sales at Macy's owned and licensed stores fell 3.5% in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, also due to prolonged warm weather that hit demand for winter goods. Analysts had expected a 1% decrease, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"The sales deceleration was steeper than we expected," Chief Executive Jeff Gennette said in a statement.

A drop in international tourists, some of Macy's biggest spenders, is also pressuring sales. The 161-year-old, Cincinnati-based retailer also experienced some issues with its website "in preparation for the fourth quarter."

Gennette tried to reassure investors of Macy's preparations for the all-important holiday season, which kicks off next week.

However, analysts remained skeptical.

"We expect a very competitive and difficult holiday quarter for the department store segment," largely due to steep promotions and discounts to drive traffic into stores and to digital, said research firm Retail Metrics founder Ken Perkins.

Many of the top gift ideas are electronic gadgets which Macy's does not sell, Perkins said.

"Macy’s needs to differentiate itself in terms of gift selection in order to drive interest and traffic. It needs to expand items for same-day delivery and execute on this."

The largest U.S. department store operator, which has closed more than 100 stores since 2015 and cut thousands of jobs as mall traffic plummeted, has completed a revamp of about 150 stores with fresh interiors and better assortment of merchandise, and expanded its off-price "Backstage" departments into more stores, he said.

It has also upgraded its website and worked hard at clearing excess inventory, he added.

Mattresses, fragrances, dresses, and fine jewelry performed well during the reported quarter, the retailer said, while men's and women's sportswear, handbags, housewares, and furniture performed poorly.

Macy's now expects 2019 adjusted profit of between $2.57 per share and $2.77 per share, compared with its previous forecast of between $2.85 and $3.05.

It also projected full-year total comparable sales to fall between 1% and 1.5%, compared to a previous forecast of up to a 1% rise.

Adjusted net income attributable to Macy's shareholders fell to $21 million, or 7 cents per share, in the quarter, from $83 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to break-even on a per share basis.

By Uday Sampath Kumar and Melissa Fares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
09:31aMacy's cuts forecast ahead of holiday season after gloomy quarter
RE
09:12aAMAZON COM : John Legend Releases Beautiful Version of “Happy Christmas (W..
BU
08:27a83 billion-pound question - Labour pitches big spending rises
RE
06:46aNationalisation in the UK - Labour's plans for companies
RE
02:52aAmazon Takes Over From GE As CEO Incubator -- WSJ -2-
DJ
02:52aAmazon Takes Over From GE As CEO Incubator -- WSJ
DJ
11/20AMAZON COM : What Fewer Billionaires Could Mean for the Rest of Us
DJ
11/20AMAZON COM : Is America's CEO Factory -2-
DJ
11/20AMAZON COM : Is America's CEO Factory
DJ
11/20Mediaset, Vivendi struggling to clinch deal to end legal war - sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 13 388 M
Net income 2019 10 348 M
Finance 2019 33 649 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 84,9x
P/E ratio 2020 63,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,98x
EV / Sales2020 2,47x
Capitalization 865 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 180,80  $
Last Close Price 1 745,53  $
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM16.70%865 429
WAYFAIR INC.-8.39%7 685
MONOTARO CO., LTD.17.87%7 083
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL29.54%6 722
ZOZO, INC.17.31%6 511
ETSY, INC.-14.57%4 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group