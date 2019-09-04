Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mediaset gets approval for pan-European plan, Vivendi to fight back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 12:38pm EDT
The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris

COLOGNO MONZESE, Italy (Reuters) - Shareholders in Italian broadcaster Mediaset on Wednesday backed a plan to create a pan-European media group under a new Dutch holding, fending off opposition from its second biggest shareholder Vivendi.

The vote is the latest blow for the French conglomerate led by media tycoon Vincent Bollore, which opposes the plan saying the new governance structure strengthens the hold of Mediaset's biggest shareholder, the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Under the plan, both Mediaset and its Spanish unit would be merged into a Dutch company dubbed MediaForEurope (MFE).

Mediaset would use this as a platform for continental alliances with other broadcasters and tackle competition from video-streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Mediaset bought a 9.6% stake in ProSiebenSat.1 Media in May and is counting on the German broadcaster and other prospective partners to join forces through MFE to use a common technology platform to provide streaming services across Europe.

Vivendi, which has plans of its own to become a European media powerhouse, has been a hostile Mediaset shareholder since Bollore and Berlusconi fell out in 2016 over an aborted pay-TV deal.

After the failed pay-TV sale, the French group built a 29% stake in Mediaset - a holding that the Italian group considers illegitimate. The two sides have been in a legal war ever since.

A Milan court granted Vivendi the right to vote on Wednesday only with the 9.99% Mediaset stake it directly owns - not enough to block the deal on its own.

Two-thirds of Vivendi's stake in Mediaset are held through an arms-length trust which in the past has been barred via court rulings from voting at shareholder meetings, and which Mediaset prevented from participating in Wednesday's meeting.

Vivendi slammed Mediaset's decision to prevent the trust from voting and vowed to challenge the corporate overhaul in court.

"Mediaset is disregarding the most basic shareholder rights and principles of corporate governance with the sole objective of favouring [the Berlusconi family's holding company] Fininvest, without even recognising a premium to minorities," Vivendi said.

WITHDRAWAL?

The French media group could still throw a spanner in the works if it decides to sell its Mediaset stake - as the corporate overhaul is conditional on no more than 180 million euros (£163 million) being spent to mop up the shares of investors who head for the door - well below the value of Vivendi's stake.

Vivendi has not made clear whether it is prepared to sell its holding. Doing so would translate into a loss of around 320 million euros for the French group.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mediaset CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi said he was convinced Vivendi would not exercise its withdrawal rights.

Mediaset shares closed up 1.3% at 2.8170 euros, slightly above the price of 2.77 euros a share at which Vivendi could sell its stake if it decided to head for the door.

Some sources have said Bollore might prefer to stay on as an investor in the hope that court rulings in his favour could eventually allow him to increase his sway over Mediaset.

Vivendi has also bought a stake of around 1% in Mediaset's Spanish unit. A source close to the matter said this was so it could attend a separate shareholder meeting on the corporate overhaul in Madrid on Wednesday and take its fight to a Spanish court if needed.

(Additional reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris; Editing by Keith Weir and Jane Merriman)

By Elvira Pollina
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.51% 1799.005 Delayed Quote.19.17%
MEDIASET 1.33% 2.817 End-of-day quote.1.31%
MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION 1.83% 6.004 End-of-day quote.7.40%
NETFLIX 0.11% 289.47 Delayed Quote.8.08%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA 0.33% 12.1 Delayed Quote.-22.44%
VIVENDI 0.28% 25.33 Real-time Quote.18.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
12:38pMediaset gets approval for pan-European plan, Vivendi to fight back
RE
09:10aAMAZON COM : AmazonFresh Expands to Indianapolis With 1- And 2-Hour Delivery
BU
07:41aCarrefour to open two Supeco discount stores in France
RE
09/03Indonesia plans tax overhaul to make tech firms pay VAT - finance minister
RE
09/03Google target of new U.S. antitrust probe by state attorneys general
RE
09/03AMAZON COM : CTO Details Company's Path to the Cloud Business
DJ
09/03AMAZON : Prime Video Announces New Amazon : Original Stand-Up Specials From Ten ..
BU
09/03Congressional antitrust panel to discuss Big Tech competition
RE
09/03Mediaset's pan-European plan set to survive Vivendi opposition
RE
09/03AMAZON COM : What a teenage survivor wants you to know about cancer
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 14 993 M
Net income 2019 12 108 M
Finance 2019 34 260 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 75,4x
P/E ratio 2020 53,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,05x
EV / Sales2020 2,52x
Capitalization 885 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 272,65  $
Last Close Price 1 789,84  $
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM19.17%885 355
WAYFAIR INC21.31%10 091
ETSY INC5.74%6 059
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-3.12%5 977
ZOZO INC4.10%5 932
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL12.68%5 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group