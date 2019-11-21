Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nordstrom bucks trend of grim retail forecasts; share jump 8%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 06:08pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The outside of the Nordstrom flagship store is seen during a media preview in New York

Nordstrom Inc raised its 2019 forecast, unlike many competitors, and reported third-quarter profit above Wall Street expectations on Thursday as it sold more off-price clothing and kept inventories in check, sending the retailer's shares up about 8% in extended trading.

The Seattle-based company, which sells everything from apparel and footwear to home decor, said investments in its loyalty program and digital marketing also helped sell more merchandise.

"We've been purposeful about improving inventory flow, refining product allocation and emphasizing merchandise that's seasonally relevant," said Nordstrom co-President Erik Nordstrom on a call with investors.

Top-performing brands in the quarter included Topshop, Nike Inc, Canada Goose, Louis Vuitton and Valentino, he said.

Nordstrom, like other brick-and-mortar retailers, is seeking to lure shoppers to malls and away from big-box budget retailers like Target Corp and Walmart Inc, or online sellers like Amazon.com Inc.

In a bid to attract new customers and retain existing ones, the retailer has been rolling out concept stores such as "Nordstrom Local," which holds no stock and serves as pickup points for online orders and returns, while also providing personal styling and tailoring options.

It opened a New York City flagship store last month with a suite of services with cafes, a donut shop, fine-dining restaurants and a full bar at the center of its women's shoe floor. In June, Nordstrom entered into a partnership with clothing rental firm, Rent the Runway.

For the holidays, Nordstrom is expanding its gift assortment across full-price and off-price, and is offering services like free next-day shipping, 24/7 order pickup and complementary gift wrapping, it said.

Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom applauded Nordstrom for its performance in off-price but noted that its full-line stores continue to experience softness.

"Expect to see a relief rally given how much the stock has been under pressure year-to-date," Grom said. Nordstrom's stock is down roughly 30% year-to-date.

The company also raised the lower-end of its full-year profit to $3.30 to $3.50 per share from the prior forecast of $3.25 to $3.50 per share and said the impact of U.S. tariffs would not be significant for the year.

Nordstrom's upbeat guidance comes in contrast to profit forecast cuts by larger rivals Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp ahead of the crucial holiday season.

Net sales at its off-price stores rose 1.2% in the third quarter and digital sales climbed about 7%.

Excluding items, the company earned 81 cents per share, beating analysts' expectation of 64 cents.

Total revenue fell 2% to $3.67 billion in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, in line with the analysts' average estimate, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

By Soundarya J and Melissa Fares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
06:08pERIK NORDSTROM : Nordstrom bucks trend of grim retail forecasts; share jump 8%
RE
05:08pVIVENDI READY TO SELL PART OF MEDIAS : sources
RE
03:10pMacy's cuts profit outlook as tourist numbers drop
RE
09:12aAMAZON COM : John Legend Releases Beautiful Version of “Happy Christmas (W..
BU
08:27a83 billion-pound question - Labour pitches big spending rises
RE
06:46aNationalisation in the UK - Labour's plans for companies
RE
02:52aAmazon Takes Over From GE As CEO Incubator -- WSJ -2-
DJ
02:52aAmazon Takes Over From GE As CEO Incubator -- WSJ
DJ
11/20AMAZON COM : What Fewer Billionaires Could Mean for the Rest of Us
DJ
11/20AMAZON COM : Is America's CEO Factory -2-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 13 388 M
Net income 2019 10 348 M
Finance 2019 33 649 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 84,3x
P/E ratio 2020 63,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,96x
EV / Sales2020 2,45x
Capitalization 860 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 180,80  $
Last Close Price 1 734,71  $
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM16.70%865 429
WAYFAIR INC.-8.39%7 685
MONOTARO CO., LTD.17.68%7 083
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL29.54%6 722
ZOZO, INC.16.40%6 511
ETSY, INC.-14.57%4 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group