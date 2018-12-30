Not Just NIMBYism : Amazon's HQ2 Opponents Dig In for Long Fight

By Jimmy Vielkind

Some cities would have thrown a parade. But in New York City Amazon.com Inc.'s plan to develop a 4-million-square-foot office campus in Queens has run into an ongoing unionization effort, local officials with their eye on the next office and progressive activists energized by recent political wins.

It's a stark contrast to Northern Virginia, which in November was also chosen after a nationwide search to host a new office campus. Amazon has promised to create at least 25,000 jobs with an average salary over $150,000 in both locations. In New York, the state and city offered up to $3 billion of incentives.

A month after announcing the new sites, Amazon and its opponents in New York are settling in for a lengthy conflict that rises above traditional NIMBY concerns of traffic and other impacts.

"I definitely think there's a real opposition," said Bill Cunningham, a longtime political hand who worked for Michael Bloomberg from 2000 to 2005. "What really is an economic development issue, in terms of attracting Amazon, is going to turn into first a street fight with the new activism of the Democratic Party. Then it may morph into an institutional battle, first at the City Council and then, possibly, with the state Legislature."

Mr. Cunningham and other political consultants said the opposition has taken root in a few different ways, but it's too early to tell if these critics will be able to stop or change the project. Its boosters, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, have bypassed the New York City Council's normal land use reviews, and Mr. Cuomo said he won't seek legislative approval for the required funding.

A poll released earlier this month found a majority of residents surveyed in Queens and New York City as a whole support the company's arrival, but showed they have mixed feelings about the incentives. Amazon has also hired well-connected lobbying and public affairs firms Greenberg Traurig and SKDKnickerbocker.

"We are excited to work with New Yorkers over the coming months and years to bring a new Amazon headquarters to Long Island City and help support the community," an Amazon spokesman said in an email.

On the political left, which is dominant in the city, there are both institutional players and newer, grass-roots resistance groups now united by a common foe.

One of the first and loudest institutional opponents is the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. Its current members work in the very bricks-and-mortar stores that Amazon has competed so well against. It now hopes to organize workers at Amazon's warehouses, including on Staten Island.

"They would have come here anyway, and it's a misuse of taxpayer resources to be giving this trillion-dollar company $3 billion," said the union's president, Stuart Appelbaum. "The second thing is they don't deserve the money because of how they operate."

He pointed to working conditions in warehouses and resisting unionization drives. Amazon has said it treats its workers fairly. It also says it pays between $17.50 to $23 an hour at the Staten Island warehouse, and has a $15 minimum wage for all employees.

Messrs. Cuomo and de Blasio have touted the project's hiring impact, but are sensitive to concerns from labor. So are local elected officials like state Sen. Mike Gianaris and New York City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, who have both headlined Amazon rallies and, in the case of the latter, ripped the company during a public hearing this month at City Hall.

The lawmakers, who both represent Long Island City, have also raised concerns about traffic and neighborhood gentrification. Mr. Cuomo said recently that he believes these issues can be addressed, and Amazon, along with officials, has created a 45-member community advisory committee. Many of its members also view the project positively.

"The arrival of Amazon will revitalize neighborhood businesses and jump-start young entrepreneurial minds in our communities," Bishop Mitchell Taylor, CEO of Urban Upbound, said in a statement announcing his appointment to the committee.

The elected officials criticizing the Amazon deal have motivations beyond what is stated, political experts said.

Mr. Van Bramer is running for Queens borough president. City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who has slammed the project for bypassing the council, is keeping a lane open for a possible 2021 mayoral run.

Both said their opposition stems from their serious concerns over the project, saying the City Council and the public were cut out of discussions. They raised these concerns in the interest of their constituents, they said.

Experts also point to a rise in activism in the area among leftists who helped propel Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to an unlikely electoral victory over Joe Crowley, a top Democrat in Congress.

"No one wants to be the next Joe Crowley," said Peter Kauffmann, a public affairs consultant who lives in Queens and supports the project.

This wing of the opposition is more diffuse and difficult to negotiate with -- because it doesn't want to negotiate. At a recent community board meeting in Sunnyside, Queens, dozens of residents, CUNY professors, activists from community groups and political organizations spoke for hours to denounce HQ2.

The most common refrain from residents and neighbors who spoke out against the plan was "no Amazon, no concessions."

Jonathan Bailey, a membership coordinator for the Queens branch of the Democratic Socialists of America, has been organizing people against the project and was involved in the Ocasio-Cortez campaign.

"It's a much wider group of people who are opposed to Amazon coming here, " he said. "Regardless of your political ideology, you don't want to be gentrified out of your home."

Kate Honan contributed to this article.

