Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Online and discounters to drive 12.5% growth in UK grocery by 2024

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 07:12pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's food and grocery industry is forecast to grow by 12.5% to 217.7 billion pounds by 2024, driven by the online and discounter channels, researcher IGD said on Thursday.

It said online will be the fastest growing channel, with growth in value of 43.8% to 16.7 billion pounds in the next five years, just ahead of discounters, which are forecast to grow 40.2% to 34.3 billion pounds.

IGD said online's market share will increase to 7.7%, while discounters' will rise to 15.8%.

Growth in the online channel is coming from newer players entering the space such as Amazon and meal box operators such as Hello Fresh, Gousto and Mindful Chef.

Established players, such as Sainsbury's and Ocado, are also introducing faster and more convenient options to shop for groceries, including orders delivered within an hour. More sophisticated analytics are also helping to strengthen customer loyalty to online, IGD said.

The discounters' growth is being fuelled by their store opening programmes. IGD noted that Aldi is on track to trade from 1,200 UK stores by 2025, while Lidl is raising its store openings to 50-60 per year.

The researcher said large stores - supermarkets and hypermarkets - will still account for half of the market in 2024, while the convenience segment will account for 22.2%.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.39% 1908.79 Delayed Quote.25.57%
J SAINSBURY -1.26% 196.1 Delayed Quote.-25.06%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP -4.55% 212.1 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
OCADO GROUP PLC -5.64% 1087 Delayed Quote.45.82%
TESCO -0.21% 235 Delayed Quote.23.88%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS -0.10% 199.05 Delayed Quote.-6.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
07:12pOnline and discounters to drive 12.5% growth in UK grocery by 2024
RE
02:26pActivists urge Google to break up before regulators force it to
RE
09:31aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Viacom, Apple, Siemens, Boeing
06/18Amazon Rents More Jets to Expand Next-Day Delivery
DJ
06/18AMAZON COM : Twitch Business Buys Bebo -The Guardian
DJ
06/18AMAZON COM : Correction to Amazon Videogame Story
DJ
06/18AMAZON : Announces the Best Books of 2019 So Far
BU
06/18Amazon to Lease Another 15 Boeing 737-800s From GE Capital Aviation
DJ
06/18AMAZON COM : Continued Growth for Amazon's Air Network to Expand Prime Fast, Fre..
BU
06/18AMAZON COM : Reaps Little Reward From Videogame Production
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 620 M
Net income 2019 13 959 M
Finance 2019 29 887 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 66,61
P/E ratio 2020 47,41
EV / Sales 2019 3,12x
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
Capitalization 888 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 216 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM25.57%833 365
WAYFAIR INC75.93%12 970
ETSY INC43.91%7 340
QURATE RETAIL INC-33.56%5 362
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-3.73%5 222
ZOZO INC-1.77%5 162
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About