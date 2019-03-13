Log in
Pandora Pitches Ads Targeted to Amazon and Google Smart Speakers

0
03/13/2019

By Nat Ives

Pandora Media has begun selling commercial time in streams playing just on Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers, opening a path for advertisers to target people as they use voice-activated assistants.

The move might help brands meet a particular challenge on voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant: telling consumers that they've got a voice app and they're ready to talk.

"People with smart speakers don't always know what to ask them or how to engage them," said Season Solorio, senior executive director of brand marketing and communications at National Cattlemen's Beef Association.

Pandora previously let advertisers buy across "connected home" devices as a whole, but has now broken out targets such as game consoles and smart TVs in addition to the voice assistants.

Ms. Solorio's trade group is known for its "Beef. It's What's for Dinner" ads starting in the 1990s, but is now targeting smart speakers through Pandora as part of an ad campaign for its new voice app Chuck, which answers questions about beef.

The number of smart-speaker users in the U.S. will grow 15% this year to 74.2 million people, the research firm eMarketer predicts. U.S. e-commerce conducted by smart speaker will rise more than 50% to $2.54 billion in 2019, according to eMarketer, although that would still account for less than 1% of total e-commerce.

Marketers want to capitalize, but publicizing apps like Chuck is only part of the "invisible shelf" problem they have encountered in voice more broadly. Forget standing out from the competition; how can marketers be "seen" at all?

While streaming media platforms such as Pandora can include their usual ad breaks when people listen on smart speakers, and brands can create apps like Chuck to promote their products, Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google ban advertising inside conversational voice apps. "Our focus right now is on creating a great user experience and making sure that the Google Assistant can help you get more things done in your day, " a Google spokesman said in a statement. Amazon declined to comment.

Such restrictions forced a company called VoiceLabs to shut down its budding ad network for Alexa two years ago.

And brands can't expect consumers to ask for them by name. "Discovery is a problem in part because there's these limitations that people think of around voice," said Gene Munster, managing partner with venture-capital firm Loup Ventures. "The average person thinks you can do 3 things with voice -- listen to music, set timers and ask the weather."

Some marketers have muscled their voice apps into public awareness, as Netflix did with an audio game promoting "Stranger Things 2" on Google Home, part of a marketing partnership with Google. A promotional video that Google posted to YouTube accumulated more than 10 million views. (The companies declined to say how many times the game was played.)

The new targeting could be effective for packaged-goods companies because consumers can hear an ad for laundry detergent or another product, tell their smart speakers to order it and resume listening to Pandora, said Adam Marchick, a venture capitalist who was a co-founder of VoiceLabs. "I have not moved, I have not looked at a screen and I have made a purchase," he said of that scenario.

But Pandora isn't focusing solely on triggering commerce in the moment, said Lizzie Widhelm, senior vice president of ad innovation at Pandora, which was acquired last month by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The goal isn't to create a voice-era version of the web's old emphasis on getting people to click on banner ads.

Nor are the ads interactive, she said, although that appeals to Pandora, Ms. Widhelm said. Targeting smart speakers partly lets marketers tailor their ads to the environment, she said. "You're not going to message like you would to an earbud."

Pandora reported 68.8 million monthly active users at the end of the third quarter, not counting subscribers to its ad-free products. Its connected home audience totaled 14 million monthly users at the end of last year, it said, but the company declined to say how many listeners stream the service through smart speakers.

Without interactivity or shopping capabilities in the ads themselves, targeting smart speakers is an incremental step for marketers, said Dan Granger, chief executive at Oxford Road, an ad agency specializing in audio. "But it's a signal that we're moving toward a paradigm shift," he said.

Write to Nat Ives at nat.ives@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.57% 1197.79 Delayed Quote.14.63%
AMAZON.COM 0.15% 1673.1 Delayed Quote.11.39%
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC 2.85% 6.13 Delayed Quote.7.36%
