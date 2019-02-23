Log in
AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
02/22 04:00:00 pm
1631.56 USD   +0.75%
Plane Flying Cargo for Amazon Crashes in Texas -- 2nd Update

02/23/2019 | 08:58pm EST

By Andrew Tangel, Doug Cameron and Alison Sider

A plane flying cargo for Amazon.com Inc. crashed in Texas on Saturday with three people on board, leaving a large debris field in a bay near Houston, authorities said.

The aircraft, a Boeing Co. 767-300 freighter jet operated by Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., was flying from Miami to Houston when it crashed into Trinity Bay near Anahuac, Texas, around 12:45 p.m. Central time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said it lost radar and radio contact with Atlas Air Flight 3591 about 30 miles southeast of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The crash left a large field of items including women's clothing, bed sheets, cardboard boxes and fiberglass, said Brian Hawthorne, sheriff of Chambers County, Texas.

The largest intact section of the aircraft was about 50 feet long, Mr. Hawthorne said at a news conference. "It looks like total devastation," the sheriff said. "Knowing what I saw I don't believe anybody could survive it."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Houston office, which is assisting with the probe, said human remains had been recovered and there were no signs of survivors.

Witnesses reported the plane crashed nose first into a marshy area of the bay, Sheriff Hawthorne said. He said recent fog in the area had lifted, but conditions at the crash site were tough as the water depth varied from 5 feet to zero, with deep mud.

National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt told reporters the plane was in a normal descent until around 6,300 feet. It then took what he described as a "very, very rapid" dive. The NTSB was sending a team of investigators to the crash site late Saturday.

Atlas Air said in a statement the three people on the plane and their families "are our top priority at this time," adding that it is fully cooperating with the FAA and NTSB.

Purchase, N.Y.-based Atlas Air operates a fleet of 112 jets, including 20 Boeing 767 freighters flying on behalf of Amazon Air, formerly known as Prime Air. It also flies aircraft for other customers, including DHL Express, China's SF Express and the U.S. military.

Air Transport Services Group Inc., another cargo operator, flies another 20 of the Boeing jets for Amazon, with more due to join later this year.

Amazon subcontracts flying between its U.S. fulfillment centers, as well as ground handling and maintenance services.

Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations, offered the company's thoughts and prayers to the crew's friends and families. "We appreciate the first responders who worked urgently to provide support," he added.

The e-commerce giant launched its air operation in 2015, building on the rapid growth of online purchases of goods that previously shipped by road or rail.

The last major crash of a cargo jet in the U.S. occurred in August 2013, when an Airbus A300 jet operated by United Parcel Service Inc. crashed short of the runway as it approached the Birmingham, Ala., airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot.

--Laura Stevens contributed to this article.

Write to Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com, Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com and Alison Sider at alison.sider@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.75% 1631.56 Delayed Quote.8.63%
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. -0.86% 58.9 Delayed Quote.28.54%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.55% 424.05 Delayed Quote.29.48%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 25.66% 422.4714 Delayed Quote.32.46%
