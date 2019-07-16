Prime Day Update: 24 hours Left to Shop – Thousands of New Deals, Exclusives, and More

Prime members in the U.S. have already saved hundreds of millions of dollars during Prime Day

Worldwide sellers – predominantly small and medium-sized businesses – saw the biggest 24-hour sales day in Amazon history

Since Prime Day kicked off, customers worldwide have purchased millions of Alexa-enabled devices, including Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot

(NASDAQ:AMZN) — Deep discounts have already saved Prime members hundreds of millions of dollars in the U.S. during day one of an epic two days of deals this Prime Day. Since Prime Day kicked off, customers worldwide have purchased millions of Alexa-enabled devices, including Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot. Other top-selling deals include Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 6 Qt, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, and Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitening Strips. With 24 hours left to shop during Prime Day, some of the best deals are still to come with new deals being revealed as often as every five minutes. Members in the U.S. will find thousands of new deals today, across electronics, fashion, grocery, toys, furniture, everyday essentials, school supplies, and more. Not a member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in this two-day event and shop epic deals on brand favorites.

More Epic Deals to Come

Prime members will be able to shop more new deals today, including products from incredible top-tier brands, deep discounts, some items never before sold on Amazon, and much more. Some highlights include:

Amazon Devices:

$27.99 off Echo Dot, just $22

$40 off the all-new Echo Show 5, just $49.99

$25 off Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, just $14.99

Save up to $140 on Fire TV Edition Smart TVs

$20 off the all-new Fire 7 tablet, just $29.99, or get two for $49.98—a $50 savings

$40 off all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $59.99, or get two for $99.98—a $100 savings

$60 off Ring Video Doorbell 2, just $139

Save up to $200 on eero WiFi systems

Save up to $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited

Amazon Brands and Exclusives:

Save up to 50% on kids and baby styles from Simple Joys by Carter’s, LOOK by crewcuts, Spotted Zebra, and Amazon Essentials

Save up to 30% on furniture and décor from Rivet, Stone & Beam, and Ravenna Home

Electronics:

Save up to 25% on select Canon Mirrorless and DSLR cameras

Save up to 30% of select Sony and Samsung TVs

Apparel:

Save up to 40% off Ray-Ban sunglasses

Up to 50% off Dockers clothing and more

Deep discounts on Champion hoodies and Herschel Little America backpacks

Smart Home:

Save up to 50% off select Sony LED Smart TVs

Save up to 30% on Tile

Save up to 30% on iRobot Robotic Vacuums

Home, Kitchen & Furniture:

Save up to 30% on Blue Pure Air Purifier

Save on select Winix Air Purifiers

Save on Hoover ONEPWR vacuums

Save on Philips XXL Air Fryer

Save 30% on Keurig K-Café Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Save 30% on Crock Pot 6qt Slow Cooker

Save up to 30% on Brother Sewing Machines

Save on Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill

Save up to 35% on Dash Egg Cookers

Toys & Games:

Save 30% on games from What Do You Meme?

Save up to 40% on select toys and games including favorites from LEGO and Melissa & Doug

Video Games:

Save up to 50% on Astro A40 TR headset

Tools & Home Improvement:

Save up to 30% on CRAFTSMAN power tools

Lawn & Garden:

Save up to 35% on Greenworks yard equipment

Sports & Outdoors:

Save up to 20% on Skywalker 15’ Jump and Dunk trampolines

Save 20% on Bushnell Trophy trail camera

Save 20% on Marvel Spiderman kids bikes

Automotive:

Save up to 30% on Pennzoil Motor Oil

Save up to 30% on NOCO Jump Starters and Battery Chargers

Spotlighting Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Worldwide sellers – predominantly small and medium-sized businesses – saw the biggest 24-hour sales day in Amazon history. Feedback from small and medium-sized businesses so far includes:

“Prime Day is off to a tremendous start for Marlowe with sales up 2,000% over Prime Day last year. Our Pomade – launched yesterday – is the fastest growing product we’ve ever had. We’re looking forward to the second day of Prime Day, and we’re offering even more deals!” – Tripp Standa, Marlowe.

“This is our first time participating in Prime Day, and sales have been insane! Customers have been loving our deals on candles, and our sales are up 255% over an average day. There’s much more to come on the second day, and we can’t wait to see how it goes!” – Melissa Horvath, Sweet Water Décor

“Prime Day has set our company up for success through the rest of the year with revenue and unit sales up 400% from just yesterday. This has already been our best Prime Day ever!" – Zachary Lewis, Integrity Bottles

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment on Prime Day. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, Prime Reading, Twitch Prime, and more. Prime members can also get deep discounts on select popular products at Whole Foods Market plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. In addition to one-day delivery coast to coast, Amazon customers in thousands of cities and towns across 44 major metropolitan areas already have access to millions of items with free same-day delivery. Simply look for items marked as eligible for delivery today, order by lunch, and get your items by bed time. For delivery in a matter of hours, members can also use Prime Now to receive grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market in nearly 90 U.S. metros, or grocery pickup in as little as 30 minutes in 30 metros, with more to come in 2019. Start a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime. College students can also enjoy the benefits of Prime with a six-month trial of Prime Student at amazon.com/joinstudent.

