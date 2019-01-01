Retail Investors Try Not to Panic Over Big Market Gyrations

By Dawn Lim, Daniel Kruger and Ira Iosebashvili

One of the most volatile Christmas weeks in market history hasn't scared off Ben Bowman.

The 41-year-old website content director from Chicago bought Amazon.com Inc. shares three separate times in recent weeks as the company's tumbling stock price triggered orders he had set below the market price. Mr. Bowman started investing in 2007, right before the financial crisis cratered markets around the world. Going through that selloff and participating in the subsequent recovery has made it easier to keep calm during the current volatility, he said.

"As long as you can stomach the headlines, when you come out on the other side you will be very, very happy," he said. "I appreciate the sale."

Mr. Bowman has had a lot to stomach recently. The last several weeks have seen stocks sell off broadly, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 down around 9% in December.

More recently, the declines have been overshadowed by something even harder to make sense of: volatility. During a dizzying Christmas week, the worst-ever Christmas Eve selloff was followed by the biggest one-day point gain on record and an 871-point swing on Thursday. The Dow changed direction 19 times during Friday's trading, ending the day down 0.3%.

For professional investors, times of heightened volatility can sometimes be a godsend. Some hedge-fund managers can employ strategies that profit from increased price anomalies, while bank trading desks stand to profit as clients ramp up new equity bets or pile on hedges. Notably, equity-trading desks at the largest U.S. banks are set to record their biggest revenue year since the financial crisis.

Retail investors are more likely to buy and hold stocks and funds, shunning strategies that profit from increased volatility. They often pull money from the stock market during periods of significant stress.

During the latest bout, some of these investors have been taking advantage of the volatility. Others are in a holding pattern to see what comes in January.

At Fidelity, a money manager that is both an online brokerage and the largest 401(k) plan administrator in the country, customers are buying more than selling.

According to the firm, retail brokerage customers as a whole placed more buy orders than sell orders in the period from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. For every sell order from Fidelity's brokerage clients in that period, there were also 1.25 buy orders, up from a buy/sell ratio of 1.21 in the year-ago period.

Amazon and Apple Inc. were among stocks that were in higher demand in the past week.

Staying calm during the selloff has been a challenge.

"It's been pretty crazy," said Alok Subbarao, a 28-year-old professional services engineer from San Mateo, Calif. "My friends are like, 'Oh my God, the world is ending' and telling me to sell."

Mr. Subbarao has so far resisted the urge to cash in his portfolio, which is still up thanks to timely investments in biotech firm Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and other earlier stock picks.

Making it harder for Mr. Subbarao has been his investment history: He first purchased bitcoin at around $1,100 and failed to sell when the cryptocurrency's price hit $20,000. He still holds bitcoin, which now traded Monday at around $3,700.

"There's a sense of 'Oh no, it's happening again,'" he said.

Mr. Subbarao isn't sure what he would do if markets declined another 20%.

"Plan one is to hope that doesn't happen," he said.

For one sign of the conundrum for retail investors, look at Newton, Mass.-based firm Adviser Investments.

Nine of the firm's clients made portfolio changes on Dec. 27 in response to market conditions. Of those nine, three pared back equity risk, three wanted to increase equity exposure and three wanted to shift their portfolios entirely into cash.

The $5.5 billion investment adviser is encouraging clients with spare change to take advantage of December's market decline to buy stocks.

"If you've got a little extra cash to buy stocks on sale, why not do that?" said Daniel Wiener, chairman of the firm and founder of the Independent Adviser for Vanguard Investors newsletter.

Looking beyond the past month, there is more caution.

Retail investors largely put less new money into stocks and purchased more short-duration bond funds in 2018, a sign of concern about interest-rate increases. Noninstitutional net inflows into U.S. ultrashort-duration bond funds rose to over $65 billion in the first 11 months of November, a record high for that period since 2000, according to data estimates from Morningstar Inc. At the same time, retail net inflows into money-market funds for that period were the highest in a year since 2008, according to data estimates from Morningstar.

Christine Erickson counts rising rates from the Federal Reserve as one of her biggest worries.

The 75-year-old retired software develo per said she is also worried about trade, tariffs and a sense of mismanagement from Washington. All of those concerns have been cited by market professionals as major reasons behind December's market declines.

Ms. Erickson has a portfolio with about $2.5 million that is split about 50-50 between stocks and bonds or cash, all held in various mutual funds in her Vanguard account. She has lost about $200,000 since September.

So far, the selloff and volatility isn't fazing her.

"I've seen a lot of this," she said from her home in Albuquerque, N.M.

Her first investing experience was putting about $7,000 in Fidelity's Magellan fund at the beginning of 1987. After the crash in October 1987, she remembers calling the Fidelity customer-service center to ask about her account. The representative suggested she sit down before he told her that she had lost about 20% that day. She cashed out.

"Last January was what surprised me," she said. "It seemed like everybody used the tax cut as an excuse to buy stocks."

She is more comfortable with current valuations and is going to wait until mid-January to see if the market remains closer to Dow 22,000 than 26,000. If so, she plans to add about $30,000 to one of her funds. Her belief is that a weak December typically leads to a strong January.

