Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Snap chief strategy officer leaves in latest executive departure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 02:18am CEST
FILE PHOTO - Snap Inc. chief strategy officer, Imran Khan, takes a photograph on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) while waiting for Snap Inc. to post their IPO in New York

(Reuters) - Snap Inc, the parent of Snapchat messaging, said on Monday Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan will step down, the latest top-level exit amid pressure to stem a drop in users following a controversial redesign of the app.

Khan, 41, whose last day has not been determined, was named to the role in 2015 and played a key part in taking Snap public in March of 2017.

A former investment banker with Credit Suisse and a top-paid Snap executive, Khan received stock worth about $145 million at the time of joining, according to media reports.

"With Khan as the chief strategy officer and the head of all its business operations it seems that he has likely fallen on his proverbial sword because of the poor underlying performance of metrics this year," said Neil Campling, co-head of global thematic group, Mirabaud Securities.

"The initial plan to reach profitability by the end of this year now looks like a long way off," he said.

The company's shares were down 2.6 percent at $9.67 in afternoon trading. The stock has lost 41.5 percent of its value since its market debut.

In August, Snap reported its first-ever drop in daily users, largely due to the redesign, but beat quarterly revenue estimates on a shift to primarily selling ads through self-service.

"The company has struggled - commercially and in terms of users and usage - relative to earlier much more optimistic expectations that were widely held," said Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser.

While user and usage trends are Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel's responsibility, commercial matters are Khan's, said Wieser.

The company also said that Khan would leave Snap to pursue other opportunities.

"The term 'pursuing other opportunities' is typically a euphemism for 'not wanted here anymore'. I cannot know for sure, but he is clearly not leaving for another immediate job opportunity," said Michael Pachter, an analyst with Wedbush Securities.

Khan's departure was not related to any disagreement with the company and he would continue to serve as chief strategy office for an interim period, Snap said.

Khan's exit follows finance head Andrew Vollero and vice president of monetization engineering Stuart Bowers in May. Bowers joined Tesla Inc.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Akanksha Rana
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.67% 1939.01 Delayed Quote.66.92%
SNAP INC -1.91% 9.74 Delayed Quote.-32.03%
TESLA 8.46% 285.5 Delayed Quote.-15.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
02:18aSnap chief strategy officer leaves in latest executive departure
RE
09/10Companies Find Benefits in Streamlining Authority
DJ
09/08AMAZON COM : Olivia Cooke Receives the IMDb Starmeter Award in Toronto
BU
09/07AMAZON COM : to open checkout-free store in New York
RE
09/06AMAZON COM : Introducing the All-New Amazon Fire HD 8 with Alexa Hands-Free
BU
09/06AMAZON COM : Introducing the All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
BU
09/06AMAZON COM : Announces FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited—En Español
BU
09/06AMAZON COM : J.Crew Warms Up To Amazon Sales
DJ
09/06AMAZON COM : orders vans for delivery fleet
AQ
09/05AMAZON COM : Orders 20,000 Mercedes-Benz Vans for New Delivery Service -- Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10APP ECONOMY PORTFOLIO : A New Marketplace Service On Seeking Alpha 
09/10Citi raises its Amazon target, forecasts 275M Prime subscribers 
09/10'What A Wonderful World'? Well, That Very Much Depends Where You Look 
09/10AMAZON : 5 Reasons To Avoid This Stock 
09/09The Risk/Reward Of Owning A $1 Trillion Amazon Is Terrible 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 050 M
Net income 2018 8 597 M
Finance 2018 17 369 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 113,70
P/E ratio 2019 77,86
EV / Sales 2018 3,98x
EV / Sales 2019 3,21x
Capitalization 952 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 081 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM66.92%952 105
WAYFAIR INC66.76%12 004
QURATE RETAIL INC-14.31%9 611
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-2.43%9 565
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.61.60%6 810
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL25.12%2 866
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.