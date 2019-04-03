Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Trump orders crackdown on counterfeit sales online

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 12:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump speaks at the National Republican Congressional Committee Annual Spring Dinner in Washington.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered a crackdown on counterfeit products on third-party online marketplaces, asking for more information on how the United States can better track and curb such sales.

The memo signed by Trump said that the value of global trade in counterfeit and pirated goods may rise to half a trillion dollars a year, with about 20 percent of this trade infringing upon U.S. intellectual property.

"The president has decided it is time to clean up this Wild West of counterfeiting and trafficking," White House economic adviser Peter Navarro said on a conference call with reporters.

Companies like China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc have policies that ban counterfeit goods and have pointed to their investments in programs to keep fakes off their platforms.

The memo did not identify specific companies by name.

"Amazon invests heavily in proactive measures to prevent counterfeit goods from ever reaching our stores. In 2018 alone, we spent over $400M fighting counterfeits, fraud, and other forms of abuse," an Amazon spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The move comes as Trump and his economic advisers are locked in trade talks with China that the president says aims to reduce the theft of U.S. intellectual property.

The order requires the Homeland Security Department, together with the departments of Commerce and Justice, to provide recommendations in 210 days on how to address the problem through better monitoring and enforcement, Navarro said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.36% 179.2 Delayed Quote.32.59%
AMAZON.COM 0.65% 1826.28 Delayed Quote.20.77%
EBAY INC. 0.46% 38.095 Delayed Quote.35.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
12:48pTrump orders crackdown on counterfeit sales online
RE
12:47pTrump orders crackdown on counterfeit sales online
RE
12:01pIMDBPRO : and Box Office Mojo Reveal the Top-Grossing Films in March 2019 and th..
BU
10:23aRising corporate market power could hit workers, investment - IMF
RE
05:53aAustria Targets Tech Giants With Higher Taxes on Online Ad Revenue, Bookings
DJ
02:39aAMAZON COM : Plans to Cut More Prices at Whole Foods
DJ
04/02Walmart Teams With Google to Offer Voice-Command Grocery Shopping
DJ
04/02AMAZON COM : Plans to Cut More Prices at Whole Foods
DJ
04/02BMW and Microsoft to Launch Manufacturing IoT Platform
DJ
04/02AMAZON COM : Awards $40,000 Scholarships and Guaranteed Internship Offers to 100..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 694 M
Net income 2019 14 018 M
Finance 2019 35 040 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 66,60
P/E ratio 2020 46,47
EV / Sales 2019 3,11x
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
Capitalization 891 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 045 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM20.77%891 135
WAYFAIR INC65.84%13 646
ETSY INC46.58%8 026
QURATE RETAIL INC-16.34%6 962
ZOZO INC-3.90%5 863
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-7.87%5 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About