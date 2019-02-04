Log in
AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Turbulence for an ETF Tied to Drones -- WSJ

02/04/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Gerrard Cowan

Drones have gotten some bad press lately. But they still offer something for investors to get excited about, according to the team behind ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF (IFLY).

In December, the technology was in the headlines when suspected drone sightings grounded flights at Gatwick Airport in the U.K. While such incidents paint the industry in a bad light, the broader story is more positive, says Robert Saffer, global head of ETF sales at ETFMG. Drones are being used in areas from emergency services to the military, and giants such as Amazon.com Inc. and FedEx Corp. plan to use the systems for deliveries.

"We're talking about a long-term growth segment," he says.

IFLY tracks an index of global companies with exposure to the drone industry, such as AeroVironment Inc., Boeing Co. and Parrot SA. Because IFLY invests in companies in the broader drone ecosystem, it also could benefit from increased interest in counter-drone technologies, driven by incidents such as the one at Gatwick, Mr. Saffer says.

The $39.3 million fund is up 11.4% this year through January. However, it took a beating at the end of 2018, says ETFdb.com analyst Kiril Nikolaev, falling more than 20% from September through December. It has underperformed the broader market, and the industrials and technology sectors as a whole, both during the fourth quarter and since its March 2016 launch, he says.

Mr. Saffer says many of IFLY's investments are concentrated on smaller companies, which were particularly hard hit by last year's market turmoil. This performance doesn't reflect the growth prospects of the industry, he says.

"These companies continue to invest in their technology, and this will be reflected over time in their profitability," he says.

Mr. Cowan is a writer in Northern Ireland. He can be reached at reports@wsj.com.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEROVIRONMENT, INC. -3.73% 74.76 Delayed Quote.10.02%
AMAZON.COM -5.38% 1626.23 Delayed Quote.8.27%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.47% 387.43 Delayed Quote.20.13%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.29% 387.951 Delayed Quote.22.11%
FEDEX CORPORATION 0.98% 179.31 Delayed Quote.11.14%
PARROT 0.00% 3.19 Real-time Quote.-0.16%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 276 B
EBIT 2019 17 624 M
Net income 2019 13 898 M
Finance 2019 32 619 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 60,02
P/E ratio 2020 42,19
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
Capitalization 799 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 070 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM8.27%795 175
WAYFAIR INC22.10%9 937
QURATE RETAIL INC11.22%9 771
ETSY INC14.32%6 551
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL14.68%6 016
ZOZO INC5.77%5 947
