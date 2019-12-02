Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/02 04:00:00 pm
1781.6 USD   -1.07%
06:02pU.S. Cyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion
RE
02:41pAmazon Rolls Out Quantum-Computing Service
DJ
01:36pAMAZON COM : AWS Announces New Quantum Computing Initiatives
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. Cyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 06:02pm EST
Amazon workers perform their jobs inside of an Amazon fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey

Cyber Monday sales were on course to bring in a record $9.4 billion (£7.33 billion), according to early estimates, building on a bumper Black Friday weekend for U.S. retailers driven by earlier-than-usual promotions and free shipping.

Shoppers have already had nearly a month of special offers and deals as retailers look to draw out their vital holiday season, which is six days shorter this year due to a late Thanksgiving.

Estimates from Adobe Analytics on Monday predicted that some $72.1 billion has been spent online in the past month, with Cyber Monday - now traditionally the U.S. economy's biggest internet shopping day - logging $473 million as of 9 a.m. ET.

Amazon.com Inc and other traditional retailers such as Target Corp and Walmart have beefed up delivery services to fulfill online orders more quickly as more customers shop on their mobile phones and computers at home.

"At the end of the day, Cyber Monday is just Black Friday revisited so the momentum, and the deals, really started last week," said Carol Spieckerman, president at consultancy Spieckerman Retail.

"Retailers' click and collect capabilities are running more efficiently, online shopping is more intuitive... Amazon isn't the only one wearing the convenience crown this year."

PENTHOUSE PROTEST

It may not all be smooth sailing for the world's biggest online retailer. Protesters, who have described poor treatment of workers at its warehouses and rising climate emissions from the company's push for speedier deliveries, marched outside company chief Jeff Bezos' Fifth Avenue penthouse in New York City on Monday. "We're humans, not robots," read one sign.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company aims to be carbon neutral by 2040, although its use of planes is on the rise.

Activists also staged protests across France on Friday and tried to blockade a shopping mall in Paris, denouncing the spread of Black Friday to European shores.

Target and Walmart have also taken aim at Amazon by making free shipping or same-day in-store pickups widely available.

The National Retail Federation estimates nearly 69 million Americans will scour the web on Monday for deals on everything from mobile phones to kitchenware, with Adobe estimating the biggest discounts on televisions and computers.

Topping Adobe's list of most popular products were Frozen 2 and Paw Patrol toys, L.O.L surprise dolls and Nintendo's Switch mobile console.

"#CyberMonday2019 The day of the year 85% of the U.S. population pretends to actually be working," tweeted Erika Mayor, a user in Miami.

For interactive graphic, click link:

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING-CYBERMONDAY/0H001QXN09R0/eikon.png

By Aishwarya Venugopal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
06:02pU.S. Cyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion
RE
02:41pAmazon Rolls Out Quantum-Computing Service
DJ
01:36pAMAZON COM : AWS Announces New Quantum Computing Initiatives
DJ
12:45pAMAZON COM : AWS Announces New Quantum Computing Service (Amazon Braket) along w..
BU
11:37aBARCLAYS : Black Friday sales in Britain jump 16.5% by value - Barclaycard
RE
10:47aAMAZON COM : pulls Auschwitz Christmas decorations from site
RE
09:04aAMAZON COM : Formula 1 Works with AWS to Develop Next Generation Race Car
BU
09:04aAMAZON COM : Best Western Hotels and Resorts Go All-In on AWS
BU
09:01aAMAZON COM : Klarna Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider
BU
11/30Online Shift Irks Government Contractors -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 13 387 M
Net income 2019 10 354 M
Finance 2019 33 649 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 86,5x
P/E ratio 2020 65,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,08x
EV / Sales2020 2,53x
Capitalization 893 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 164,91  $
Last Close Price 1 781,60  $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM19.90%892 832
WAYFAIR INC.-5.73%7 909
MONOTARO CO., LTD.17.30%6 987
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL35.36%6 964
ZOZO, INC.11.64%6 075
ETSY, INC.-8.79%5 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group