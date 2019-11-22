Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UK's Labour vows action on 'tax and wage cheat' multinationals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 05:35pm EST
Labour Party launches its party manifesto in Birmingham

Britain's opposition Labour Party will hold a rally outside an Amazon depot on Saturday as it highlights its promise to target multinational firms it accuses of dodging taxes and cheating workers should it win next month's election.

In its manifesto launched on Thursday, Labour unveiled a plan to spend almost 83 billion pounds on a program of widespread nationalization and free public services with the revenue coming from taxes on high earners and corporations.

Labour said its "Fair Tax Program" would ensure the City of London financial district, big businesses and those who dodged tax paid their share.

"Huge multinational companies often act as if the rules we all live by don’t apply to them. They use loopholes to claim they don’t owe tax and cynically push their workers to the limit," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will say outside the Amazon depot in northern England.

"The next Labour government will challenge head-on the tax and wage cheat culture of so many multinational companies, who use their power and our weak laws to rip off both the taxpayer and their workers," Corbyn will say in extracts released by his office.

Labour is lagging Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party by about 10 points or more in the polls but it hopes that targeting "vested interests" will win over voters ahead of the Dec. 12 election.

The party has earmarked tech firms such as Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook for additional taxes, saying it would bring in measures to stop multinationals avoiding tax through profit-shifting schemes. It said this would bring in 6.3 billion pounds in 2023-4.

Other planned measures include establishing an inquiry into the finance sector, introducing a 20% Offshore Company Property Levy, and scrapping non-domiciled status which allows some people resident in Britain to limit the tax they pay.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.50% 1293.67 Delayed Quote.24.42%
AMAZON.COM 0.63% 1745.72 Delayed Quote.16.22%
FACEBOOK 0.45% 198.82 Delayed Quote.50.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
05:35pUK's Labour vows action on 'tax and wage cheat' multinationals
RE
01:15pJudge leaves door open for Mediaset, Vivendi to reach agreement
RE
12:16pActivist investors to pressure privately held Palantir on human rights
RE
10:56aThe Best-Managed Companies of 2019 -- and How -2-
DJ
10:56aThe Best-Managed Companies of 2019 -- and How They Got That Way -- Journal Re..
DJ
10:52aExxon Is One of the Most Innovative Companies. But It Still (Mostly) Shuns Re..
DJ
10:35aMediaset plans meeting in hope of breaking deadlock with Vivendi
RE
08:11aTech Companies Step Up Fight Against 'Deepfakes'
DJ
07:36aTesla, Detroit, Amazon-backed Rivian race to electrify pickup trucks
RE
07:26aFor British shoppers, November is the new Black Friday
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 13 388 M
Net income 2019 10 348 M
Finance 2019 33 649 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 84,9x
P/E ratio 2020 63,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,98x
EV / Sales2020 2,47x
Capitalization 866 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 180,80  $
Last Close Price 1 745,72  $
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM16.22%860 064
WAYFAIR INC.-8.61%7 667
MONOTARO CO., LTD.17.68%7 082
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL31.36%6 818
ZOZO, INC.16.40%6 468
ETSY, INC.-12.80%4 915
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group