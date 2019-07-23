Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UPS launches drone business, seeks to certify multiple pilots

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 04:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of United Parcel Service is seen at the new package sorting and delivery UPS hub in Corbeil-Essonnes and Evry

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc, the world's largest package delivery firm, on Tuesday unveiled its drone delivery subsidiary and said it has applied for the Federal Aviation Administration certifications needed to expand the business.

The launch of UPS Flight Forward marks the latest move in the battle between UPS, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc for the lead in the nascent U.S. drone delivery industry.

UPS said Flight Forward could receive FAA certification for multiple drones and pilots as early as this year, potentially becoming the first company to win such approvals.

UPS is "laying the foundation" for a sustainable drone delivery business, said Bala Ganesh, vice president of the Advanced Technology Group at UPS.

The Atlanta-based company plans to roll its revenue-generating hospital project with drone partner Matternet into Flight Forward.

UPS and Matternet run 5-10 daily drone flights that transport human medical specimens for WakeMed Health & Hospitals in Raleigh, North Carolina. The drone flights carry blood and tissue samples from various points around WakeMed's main hospital campus the short distance to its central laboratory.

Ganesh declined to say how much revenue the WakeMed deal generates. UPS plans to expand the scope of its WakeMed delivery business as it recruits other hospital customers.

Flight Forward is targeting healthcare companies as part of an ongoing UPS effort to use higher-profit specialty deliveries to offset the margin-squeeze from booming residential e-commerce deliveries.

Reggie Govan, who was chief counsel at the FAA during the Obama administration, said there are significant hurdles to overcome before an army of drones can drop packages at U.S. homes and businesses.

It requires a "more sophisticated and robust technology and regulatory framework than currently exists, including more direct regulation by state and local governments than either the FAA or industry has yet to realize," Govan said.  

Nevertheless, Govan said, every new step forward "helps to move us from one-off deliveries of toothbrushes, coffee and pizza."

Alphabet's Wing got a jump on rivals earlier this year, when the sister unit of search engine Google became the first company to get U.S. air carrier certification for a single-pilot operation.

Amazon, known for its splashy drone delivery tests, said in June it is building fully electric drones. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

UPS, Wing and Amazon Prime Air are among the corporate and government entities with seats on the FAA's Drone Advisory Committee.

(Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Lisa Baertlein
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.78% 1148.05 Delayed Quote.9.02%
AMAZON.COM 0.45% 1994.49 Delayed Quote.30.80%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 1.21% 105.27 Delayed Quote.6.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
04:25pUPS launches drone business, seeks to certify multiple pilots
RE
03:58pAlibaba welcomes U.S. small businesses to sell globally on its platform
RE
11:46aOptions Traders Wager On Smooth Sailing For Tech
DJ
10:45aREALOGY : Struggling Real-Estate Giant Realogy Strikes Deal With Amazon--Update
DJ
08:46aAMAZON COM : Dean Koontz Signs New Five-Book Deal with Amazon Publishing; The in..
AQ
08:46aAMAZON COM : Prime Day 2019 Surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday Combined; Me..
AQ
08:22aREALOGY : Shares Up 35% on Amazon Partnership
DJ
07:30aREALOGY : Struggling Real-Estate Giant Realogy Strikes Deal With Amazon
DJ
07/22S&P 500 climbs toward record high, earnings in focus
RE
07/22Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet take center stage on Wall Street
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 675 M
Net income 2019 13 646 M
Finance 2019 39 696 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 72,8x
P/E ratio 2020 51,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,41x
EV / Sales2020 2,84x
Capitalization 978 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 2 253,93  $
Last Close Price 1 985,63  $
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM30.80%977 589
WAYFAIR INC60.97%13 288
ETSY INC44.06%8 236
QURATE RETAIL INC-32.17%5 669
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-12.47%5 310
ZOZO INC-4.35%5 285
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group