Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vivendi ready to sell part of Mediaset stake at a loss to end legal row: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 01:59pm EST
A man stands as a woman walks past a sign of Vivendi at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris

French media group Vivendi is prepared to sell part of its stake in Mediaset at a loss in an attempt to reach a deal to end years of bitter legal disputes with the Italian broadcaster, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

By Elvira Pollina and Gwénaëlle Barzic

One of the sources said that in order "to show its goodwill" Vivendi was prepared to sell the Mediaset shares held by its Simon Fiduciaria trustee at a price of 3.25 euros each.

That compares with the 3.7 euros per share paid by Vivendi in 2016 to build its 29% stake, which Mediaset considers hostile.

Vivendi, which is also a leading investor in Italy's former phone monopoly Telecom Italia, holds a 20% stake in Mediaset through Simon Fiduciaria to comply with a ruling by Italy's telecoms watchdog.

The sources said Vivendi would sell all the shares held by Simon Fiduciaria.

Vivendi has challenged in court a plan by Mediaset to fold Mediaset's domestic and Spanish businesses under a Dutch holding company to pursue pan-European alliances.

Mediaset had offered to repurchase shares held by investors who wanted to opt out of the proposed corporate overhaul at 2.77 euros, a price deemed too low at the time by Vivendi.

As part of recent attempts to reach a settlement, Mediaset had offered to buy back the shares held by Vivendi at that same price, potentially with help from other investors.

The price of 3.25 euros a share stands halfway between what Vivendi originally paid and the withdrawal price offered by Mediaset.

The plan was put on hold last month by a Spanish court, following a request by Vivendi.

The French group has filed a similar request in Italy and a Milan court this month gave the two parties until Friday to seek to reach an accord. A hearing is scheduled in Milan on Friday.

Sources have told Reuters the two sides were struggling to hammer out a compromise.

One of the two sources said Vivendi hoped to reach an accord by Friday's deadline.

Shares in Mediaset closed up 0.4% at 2.681 euros on Thursday.

Failure to end the stalemate would likely complicate the pan-European project by Mediaset, which is controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

It would also keep both companies locked in a protracted legal dispute which analysts say is distracting them from efforts to tackle increasing industry competition from streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Vivendi and Mediaset have been at odds since the French conglomerate in 2016 pulled out of an 800 million euro ($885 million) agreement to buy Mediaset's loss-making pay-TV unit.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan and Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris, editing by Valentina Za and Susan Fenton)

By Elvira Pollina and GwÃ©naÃ«lle Barzic
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.73% 1733.6271 Delayed Quote.16.70%
MEDIASET 0.37% 2.681 End-of-day quote.-3.10%
NETFLIX 1.90% 310.78 Delayed Quote.14.01%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 2.87% 0.5813 End-of-day quote.14.17%
VIVENDI 0.00% 24.86 Real-time Quote.16.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
01:59pVIVENDI READY TO SELL PART OF MEDIAS : sources
RE
11:52aMacy's cut profit outlook after weak quarter; confident for holiday
RE
09:12aAMAZON COM : John Legend Releases Beautiful Version of “Happy Christmas (W..
BU
08:27a83 billion-pound question - Labour pitches big spending rises
RE
06:46aNationalisation in the UK - Labour's plans for companies
RE
02:52aAmazon Takes Over From GE As CEO Incubator -- WSJ -2-
DJ
02:52aAmazon Takes Over From GE As CEO Incubator -- WSJ
DJ
11/20AMAZON COM : What Fewer Billionaires Could Mean for the Rest of Us
DJ
11/20AMAZON COM : Is America's CEO Factory -2-
DJ
11/20AMAZON COM : Is America's CEO Factory
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 13 388 M
Net income 2019 10 348 M
Finance 2019 33 649 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 84,9x
P/E ratio 2020 63,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,98x
EV / Sales2020 2,47x
Capitalization 865 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 180,80  $
Last Close Price 1 745,53  $
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM16.70%865 429
WAYFAIR INC.-8.39%7 685
MONOTARO CO., LTD.17.87%7 083
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL29.54%6 722
ZOZO, INC.17.31%6 511
ETSY, INC.-14.57%4 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group