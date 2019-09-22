Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vivendi set to widen legal battle against Mediaset beyond Italy: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 12:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Vivendi is taking steps to widen its legal battle against Mediaset beyond Italy, in a move that indicates the French media group has not liquidated its stake in the Italian broadcaster, two sources close to the matter said.

A deadline expired at midnight on Saturday for Vivendi to exercise the right to liquidate its stake in Mediaset in light of a corporate overhaul that will see the Italian broadcaster merge its domestic and Spanish businesses under a Dutch holding company.

Vivendi on Sunday declined to comment on whether or not it had exercised its withdrawal right as a shareholder.

However, the plan to broaden the legal front by filing suits against Mediaset also in Spain and the Netherlands indicates Vivendi has chosen not to sell the stake and instead opted for sticking with a court battle, the sources said.

Mediaset and Vivendi have been locked in a legal battle since falling out over a failed pay-TV deal back in 2016.

After the aborted sale, the French conglomerate owned by billionaire Vincent Bollore built a 29% stake in Mediaset - a holding considered illegitimate by the group controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Despite Vivendi's opposition, Mediaset this month won shareholder approval to create a pan-European media group in a bid to pursue continental alliances with rivals and fend off growing competition from streaming services such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Vivendi, which has plans of its owns to become a European media powerhouse, at the time vowed to challenge the overhaul in court.

Shares in Mediaset on Friday closed at 2.761 euros each, slightly below the price of 2.77 euros at which Vivendi was entitled to sell its stake back to Mediaset had it decided to head for the door.

However, selling the stake would have translated into a loss of around 320 million euros for the French group.

Some sources have said in the past Bollore might prefer to stay on as an investor in the hope that court rulings in his favor could eventually allow him to increase his sway over Mediaset.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan, additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Deepa Babington)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.50% 1794.16 Delayed Quote.19.45%
MEDIASET 0.73% 2.761 End-of-day quote.-0.11%
NETFLIX -5.53% 270.75 Delayed Quote.1.15%
VIVENDI -0.64% 24.94 Real-time Quote.17.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
12:36pVIVENDI SET TO WIDEN LEGAL BATTLE AG : sources
RE
09/21After 'Howdy Modi,' Trump and India's PM could sign trade deal
RE
09/21Walmart Set to Stop Sales of E-Cigarettes -- WSJ
DJ
09/20HESS, GENERAL MOTORS, AMAZON : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
09/20EXCLUSIVE : Fitbit considers whether it should explore a sale - sources
RE
09/20WALMART TO STOP SALES OF E-CIGARETTE : company memo
RE
09/20California's gig worker law could sting 'last mile' delivery
RE
09/20Netflix chief says 'The Crown' will look a bargain after streaming explosion
RE
09/20AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 G4 Instances
BU
09/20A 'Grass-Roots' Campaign to Take Down Amazon Is -2-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 15 137 M
Net income 2019 11 867 M
Finance 2019 34 260 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 75,6x
P/E ratio 2020 53,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,06x
EV / Sales2020 2,52x
Capitalization 887 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 272,65  $
Last Close Price 1 794,16  $
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM19.45%887 492
WAYFAIR INC36.27%11 334
ETSY INC26.99%7 277
ZOZO INC25.66%7 023
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.10.84%6 707
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL14.32%5 213
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group