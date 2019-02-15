WSJ Tax Guide 2019: What Investors Need to Know -2

Starting in 2022, the interest-deduction limit is slated to get more strict and affect more companies.

The legislation also reined in the degree to which companies may use net operating losses to reduce future taxes -- and eliminated the ability to get retroactive refunds. That could make it tougher for companies to recover from unexpected downturns or other setbacks, bankruptcy experts say.

Guardrails

The U.S. will continue to tax some foreign earnings of U.S. companies.

Complex provisions attempt to prevent U.S. businesses from abusing the new tax law by artificially shifting income to ultra-low-tax havens overseas. Rules to implement these guardrails have been proposed, but still must be finalized. One, the base erosion and anti-abuse tax, or BEAT, applies to large companies with at least $500 million in gross receipts and significant cross-border transactions with related entities. For the provision to raise a company's taxes, at least 3% of a company's tax deductions must stem from cross-border payments to foreign affiliates. (The threshold is 2% for banks.)

Companies to which the BEAT applies must effectively calculate an alternative tax amount without deductions for cross-border payments -- then pay that new tax if it is higher than a modified version of their ordinary figure. Certain kinds of deductions aren't stripped out, including for cost of goods sold -- so a manufacturer doesn't trigger the additional tax solely because it imports parts from a foreign affiliate.

Although meant primarily to prevent companies from "stripping" U.S. profits by transferring them to foreign units without paying U.S. tax, the measure is snaring plenty of big service companies, including Western Union Co., Accenture PLC and Willis Towers Watson PLC.

The other primary guardrail, dubbed the global intangible low-taxed income tax, or Gilti, serves to set a floor on the tax companies pay on foreign income, whether to U.S. or foreign tax authorities. In effect, multinational companies that pay less than a minimum 10.5% to foreign jurisdictions on foreign income must make up the difference to the IRS. That minimum tax is applied to foreign income over a threshold based on the company's foreign tangible assets. The idea: Income over that threshold is more likely to be generated by patents, trademarks and other intellectual property easily stashed in low-tax havens.

Some companies have been struggling with Gilti and warning that its interactions with pre-existing tax laws mean they may pay the U.S. even though they are already paying substantial foreign taxes.

Investors can expect guardrails to mostly affect large companies that have successfully pushed their tax rates down by housing intellectual property in low-tax jurisdictions such as Ireland or Luxembourg. Foreign companies are particularly wary of the BEAT. Foreign banks, too, face exposure, although the rules put forward by the Treasury late last year provided a measure of relief.

The legislation's international provisions also offer a tax cut for U.S. companies that sell their goods or services overseas, generating what the law dubs foreign-derived intangible income. The provision provides a deduction for foreign sales of U.S.-produced goods and services above a threshold based on the company's tangible assets, effectively bringing tax on that income down to 13.125%.

Few companies have yet disclosed how they expect the provision to affect them, however, and the effective tax rate on such income rises to 16.4% in 2025. That, plus the risk of challenges from foreign countries calling the measure an unfair trade subsidy, leaves it unclear how likely companies are to change their operations to benefit from the provision.

Glassmaker Corning Inc. says its tax rate will rise to between 20% and 22%, from a core rate of about 17% in 2017, in part because of the international provisions.

Foreign companies are particularly wary of the BEAT. Swiss chemical manufacturer Clariant International Ltd. says it expects to pay millions more in taxes to the U.S. because of it, though the company also expects to benefit from the lower U.S. corporate tax rate.

Write to Theo Francis at theo.francis@wsj.com