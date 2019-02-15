Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

WSJ Tax Guide 2019: What Investors Need to Know -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 08:15am EST

Starting in 2022, the interest-deduction limit is slated to get more strict and affect more companies.

The legislation also reined in the degree to which companies may use net operating losses to reduce future taxes -- and eliminated the ability to get retroactive refunds. That could make it tougher for companies to recover from unexpected downturns or other setbacks, bankruptcy experts say.

Guardrails

The U.S. will continue to tax some foreign earnings of U.S. companies.

Complex provisions attempt to prevent U.S. businesses from abusing the new tax law by artificially shifting income to ultra-low-tax havens overseas. Rules to implement these guardrails have been proposed, but still must be finalized. One, the base erosion and anti-abuse tax, or BEAT, applies to large companies with at least $500 million in gross receipts and significant cross-border transactions with related entities. For the provision to raise a company's taxes, at least 3% of a company's tax deductions must stem from cross-border payments to foreign affiliates. (The threshold is 2% for banks.)

Companies to which the BEAT applies must effectively calculate an alternative tax amount without deductions for cross-border payments -- then pay that new tax if it is higher than a modified version of their ordinary figure. Certain kinds of deductions aren't stripped out, including for cost of goods sold -- so a manufacturer doesn't trigger the additional tax solely because it imports parts from a foreign affiliate.

Although meant primarily to prevent companies from "stripping" U.S. profits by transferring them to foreign units without paying U.S. tax, the measure is snaring plenty of big service companies, including Western Union Co., Accenture PLC and Willis Towers Watson PLC.

The other primary guardrail, dubbed the global intangible low-taxed income tax, or Gilti, serves to set a floor on the tax companies pay on foreign income, whether to U.S. or foreign tax authorities. In effect, multinational companies that pay less than a minimum 10.5% to foreign jurisdictions on foreign income must make up the difference to the IRS. That minimum tax is applied to foreign income over a threshold based on the company's foreign tangible assets. The idea: Income over that threshold is more likely to be generated by patents, trademarks and other intellectual property easily stashed in low-tax havens.

Some companies have been struggling with Gilti and warning that its interactions with pre-existing tax laws mean they may pay the U.S. even though they are already paying substantial foreign taxes.

Investors can expect guardrails to mostly affect large companies that have successfully pushed their tax rates down by housing intellectual property in low-tax jurisdictions such as Ireland or Luxembourg. Foreign companies are particularly wary of the BEAT. Foreign banks, too, face exposure, although the rules put forward by the Treasury late last year provided a measure of relief.

The legislation's international provisions also offer a tax cut for U.S. companies that sell their goods or services overseas, generating what the law dubs foreign-derived intangible income. The provision provides a deduction for foreign sales of U.S.-produced goods and services above a threshold based on the company's tangible assets, effectively bringing tax on that income down to 13.125%.

Few companies have yet disclosed how they expect the provision to affect them, however, and the effective tax rate on such income rises to 16.4% in 2025. That, plus the risk of challenges from foreign countries calling the measure an unfair trade subsidy, leaves it unclear how likely companies are to change their operations to benefit from the provision.

Glassmaker Corning Inc. says its tax rate will rise to between 20% and 22%, from a core rate of about 17% in 2017, in part because of the international provisions.

Foreign companies are particularly wary of the BEAT. Swiss chemical manufacturer Clariant International Ltd. says it expects to pay millions more in taxes to the U.S. because of it, though the company also expects to benefit from the lower U.S. corporate tax rate.

Write to Theo Francis at theo.francis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.06% 1622.65 Delayed Quote.9.19%
AMGEN -1.22% 186.68 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
APPLE 0.36% 170.8 Delayed Quote.7.89%
DARDEN RESTAURANTS 0.23% 111.9 Delayed Quote.11.80%
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC 2.52% 14.62 Delayed Quote.34.66%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
08:17aWSJ TAX GUIDE 2019 : The Retail Industry -- Journal Report
DJ
08:15aWSJ TAX GUIDE 2019 : What Investors Need to Know -2-
DJ
08:15aWSJ TAX GUIDE 2019 : What Investors Need to Know -- Journal Report
DJ
02:50aAMAZON COM : Cancels Plans for Tech Hub in New York
DJ
02:49aAMAZON COM : How Major Project Was Won and Lost
DJ
02:49aAMAZON COM : Pullout Hits Real-Estate Firms, Speculators
DJ
12:05aAMAZON COM : As Amazon drops New York City project, progressives claim a major c..
RE
02/14AMAZON COM : NY exit spurs reactions on money saved and jobs lost
RE
02/14AMAZON COM : May Still See Benefits From Failed New York Courting Process
DJ
02/14AMAZON COM : HQ2 Reversal Highlights Risks of Public Perception in Site Selectio..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 613 M
Net income 2019 13 940 M
Finance 2019 35 040 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 59,89
P/E ratio 2020 41,62
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
Capitalization 797 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 048 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM9.19%797 050
WAYFAIR INC33.30%10 848
QURATE RETAIL INC12.30%9 853
ETSY INC13.64%6 512
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL12.92%5 840
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-7.49%5 522
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.