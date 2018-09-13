Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Walmart teams up with Instacart for same-day delivery in Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 01:01pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Walmart store in Encinitas, California

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Thursday it has teamed up with U.S. home delivery company Instacart to bring some Canadian customers same-day grocery deliveries, raising the stakes in the country's hotly contested retail space.

Walmart's Canada unit said the service, which is part of a pilot program with Instacart, will be available in the Greater Toronto Area from Sept. 13, while customers in Winnipeg can start availing the service later this month.

Like in the United States, retailers in Canada have been facing stiff competition from Amazon.com Inc, pushing a lot of them to invest in online sales and home delivery.

Last November, Canadian grocery and pharmacy chain Loblaw Cos Ltd teamed up with Instacart to offer home delivery service in Toronto and Vancouver. Startup Instacart counts Whole Foods, Costco, Target and more than 100 other retailers as customers for grocery deliveries, and charges a delivery fee for its service.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.14% 1990 Delayed Quote.70.16%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION -0.72% 242.44 Delayed Quote.30.26%
LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD -0.74% 67.99 Delayed Quote.0.41%
TARGET CORPORATION -0.17% 88.65 Delayed Quote.36.09%
WAL-MART STORES -0.69% 95.97 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
01:01pWalmart teams up with Instacart for same-day delivery in Canada
RE
12:26pMorrisons expects to grow regardless of Brexit deal
RE
12:01pFANTASTIC BEASTS : the Crimes of Grindelwald - Makers, Mysteries and Magic Now A..
BU
03:20aTesla investor says U.S. SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
RE
09/12Tesla investor says SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
RE
09/12Comcast says Sky shareholders have until Oct. 6 to accept offer
RE
09/12Amazon, Apple, others to testify before U.S. Senate on data privacy September..
RE
09/12Tech, media shares find new home in sector overhaul
RE
09/12Amazon, Apple, others to testify before U.S. Senate on data privacy Sept 26
RE
09/12GLOBAL VIRTUAL CLIENT COMPUTING SOFT : Market Trends, Growth, Landscape by Regio..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:01aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Trio Of Central Bank Decisions 
06:29aWalmart's Jet.com gets a makeover 
09/12Amazon's Healthcare Strategy Takes Shape 
09/12How Seriously Should We Take Social Media Antitrust Concerns? 
09/12Modern Cryptocurrency Portfolio Theory 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 046 M
Net income 2018 8 597 M
Finance 2018 17 382 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 115,91
P/E ratio 2019 79,38
EV / Sales 2018 4,06x
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
Capitalization 971 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 094 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM70.16%970 605
WAYFAIR INC86.25%13 407
QURATE RETAIL INC-12.82%9 794
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-7.30%9 057
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.59.67%6 495
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL20.34%2 712
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.