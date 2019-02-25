Woot! : Celebrates Amazon Prime Members This Week In A Big Way - And We Mean Big

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Woot!, the site known for giving you the most ridiculously good deals and pulling tons of hilarious shenanigans on the reg, is letting Amazon Prime members know: THIS. IS. YOUR. WEEK!!!

Prime members get ready to rejoice and spontaneously begin chanting, "Woot! Woot! Woot!" because for the first time ever, the original daily deals site is hosting 'Prime Member Appreciation Week.' From February 25 to March 2, Prime members will score exclusive deals on all sorts of stuff on Woot.com… like webcams, Kindles, rechargeable toothbrushes and much more. Who wouldn't want to read a best-seller, watch their cat in the kitchen, and get their teeth squeaky clean at the same time!?! WHO I ASK YOU?!?

That's not all though! In addition to crazy great deals, Prime members shopping on Woot.com will have a chance to partake in Woot-Offs (gauntlets of unannounced deals) and might even be lucky enough to get their hands on one of Woot!'s infamous 'Bags of Crap' (or BOCs, as Woot! calls 'em). A random collection of stuff shoved into a box and sent to you, BOCs have included a single shoe, rubber duckies, a giant metal rooster, brand new headphones, shirts, and even the occasional laptop. You never know what you might get, just like in life. Wow, we are getting deep. Woot-Offs and BOCs are hard to come by, even for the most dedicated Wooter, so you'll want to obsessively check Woot.com so that you don't miss the super-cheap prices and limited offers (but hey, that's just our advice).

"We are SHOOK. Like fall out of a tree shook," said Mortimer and Monte, Woot!'s monkey mascots. "First, Prime members got free shipping on all Woot.com orders; NOW they're getting some of the best deals around that are only for them? That's better than a banana split sundae with extra bananas!"

Oh, one last thing (we almost forgot!), limited-time deals are offered ALL the time on Woot.com. You can get new great deals every day, including on the coolest gear and craziest essentials (well, you didn't know they were essentials until now, but they most definitely are… how are you expected to live without this?) across seven categories including home & kitchen, electronics, computers, tools & garden, sports & outdoors, original t-shirts and even gourmet food. Yea, we know it's a lot, but we can't help it – we have a lot to give.

Woot!'s Prime Member Appreciation Week kicks off TODAY. Visit woot.com now (like right now. Seriously. What are you waiting for?) and every day to see what exclusive deals Woot! has in store for you! Not a Prime member? Sign up or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/prime. To link your Prime and Woot! accounts, visit woot.com/prime.

About Woot!

Ok, this is serious because it's a boilerplate, so no jokes here. Starting…NOW. Woot! is the original daily deals site, founded in 2004 and snatched up by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in 2010. Originally, Woot! offered just one product per day until it sold out. Today, Woot! offers special daily deals and other limited-time offers across seven categories, including computers, electronics, home and sporting goods, plus original t-shirts, on Woot.com.

Media Contact: Becky Brand, 646.459.9646, bbrand@hunterpr.com

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woot-celebrates-amazon-prime-members-this-week-in-a-big-way--and-we-mean-big-300800942.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Woot!