Woot! : Celebrates Its 15th Birthday With A Week-Long Party Offering Ridiculously Good Deals And Endless Silly Shenanigans For Shoppers

DALLAS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Woot!, the site known for giving dedicated deal hunters the most ridiculously good deals on the web is getting one year older and wiser. The original daily deals site is celebrating the BIG 1-5 on July 12th and giving shoppers the chance to cash in... hey, wait a second, since it is OUR birthday shouldn't WE be cashing in? Oh well, let's party!

Like any responsible teenager, Woot! is hosting an epic week-long fiesta with its wildest shenanigans yet and more chances than ever for customers to get lucky with Woot!. Starting today, shoppers will get amazing deals across seven categories including electronics, computers, home, tools, sporting goods and even made-to-order t-shirts, and be able to take advantage of Woot!'s Totally Fun (WTF) pricing, which lists select products for as low as $1. Now that's a dollar menu we can get behind, but unlike burgers and fries, you gotta act fast cause those offers don't last long!

But the BIG celebration is on July 12th. That's right, on Friday, July 12th customers should visit Woot.com or the Woot! App to get their hands on one of Woot!'s famous Bags of Crap (BOCs). The elusive collection of stuff available for just $10 will be more accessible than ever before as Woot! will be offering 15,000 Bags of Crap – holy crap, are you serious? We've never given that many out at ONE TIME! There will also be a 15-hour Woot-Off, with new deals going live every 30 minutes, and a special Twitch live stream featuring never-before-seen customized 'Woot! Lockers' that will be auctioned off to the highest bidder – who KNOWS what will be inside?

But wait, there's more! What ELSE could Woot! be offering you ask? A LOT MORE! Shoppers that check the site every day will score deals and discounts on YETI coolers, Amazon devices, Dyson vacuums, Oakley sunglasses, SONY headphones, 3D printers and a whole bunch of other stuff that you'll want... TRUST US!

"Happy 15th!" said actor George Takei (Sulu from Star Trek and Woot!'s most famous birthday party attendee). "I'm so excited about the week-long celebration, I'm telling all of my fans that if you sign up for a new Woot.com account on July 12th, you'll get 15% off your first purchase through the end of day! Plus I'll be hanging out in the Woot! forums, so come chat with me around 1PM CT on July 12th. Let's get ready to boldly go where no deal site has gone before (yeah, they paid me to say that). But seriously, come join me on July 12th!"

In all honesty, who just celebrates their birthday for 24 hours? Join Woot.com for their entire BIRTHWEEK celebration and score great deals every day... we're not sure why we're being so nice, it's OUR birthday after all.

We're also keeping the party train going with mobile-exclusive discounts on Saturday, July 13th and Prime-member exclusives from Sunday, July 14th through Tuesday, July 16th! Download the Woot! App for your best chance to score the best deals. Oh, and in case you didn't know, Amazon Prime members get FREE shipping on Woot.com. YEP. YOU'RE WELCOME. All members need to do is log in with their Amazon account by going to woot.com/prime and PRESTO!

