A Guide to the Best Streaming Service For You, -2

Titles: Classics include Marlon Brando in "On the Waterfront" and Jimmy Stewart in "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington." This month, the service added 2005's "Kinetta," the solo directorial debut of Yorgos Lanthimos, who directed the Academy Award-winning "The Favourite."

Price: $11 monthly or $100 annually. Criterionchannel.com

Acorn TV

Description: A curated collection of British movies and TV shows, and others from around the globe with British TV sensibilities.

Titles: "Doc Martin" fans can find star Martin Clunes in the true-crime series "Manhunt." The service's popular "Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries" recently spawned a feature film, "Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears."

Price:$6 monthly or $60 annually. Acorn.tv

BritBox

Description: A British-focused service heavy on TV shows and movies that originated on the BBC and ITV in the U.K., including comedies, dramas and murder mysteries.

Titles: From comedies like "Inside No. 9," to the hit crime series, "Death in Paradise," about a police department in the Caribbean that can't hold onto a chief investigator.

Price: $7 a month or $70 a year. Britbox.com

Shudder

Description: A service dedicated to movies and TV shows in the horror, thriller and suspense genres

Titles: The mix of familiar and original movies and TV shows includes "Halloween" and "Escape From New York." There's also "Cursed Films," an original documentary series about seemingly cursed horror films like "The Exorcist," "Poltergeist" and "The Omen." This week's final episodes explore the making of "Twilight Zone: The Movie," and "The Crow," which resulted in the death of star Brandon Lee.

Price: $6 a month or $57 a year. Shudder.com

Crunchyroll

Description: Dedicated to anime movies and TV shows, Crunchyroll offers both original and syndicated fare, available in eight languages in more than 200 countries

Titles: The service offers movies as well as more than 30,000 episodes of more than 1,000 TV shows. This year, it launched Crunchyroll Originals, with a lineup of eight series, including "Tower of God," based on the popular South Korean online comic of the same title, created by the artist known as SIU.

Price: Free with ads, or $8 monthly or $80 annually. Crunchyroll.com

DC Universe

Description: In addition to original and vintage movies and TV shows from the world of DC Comics -- such as Batman, Superman, Green Lantern -- the service offers more than 20,000 digital comic books

Titles: Movies include both of Michael Keaton's contributions to the "Batman" franchise as well as 1978's "Superman," starring Christopher Reeve, Gene Hackman and Margot Kidder. Among its popular fare is "Titans, " a series built out from D.C.'s Teen Titans characters.

Price: $8 monthly or $75 annually. DCuniverse.com

CBS All Access

Description: The home of many current and vintage CBS TV series, live offerings from several CBS properties, as well as original shows developed for the platform

Titles: "Survivor," "Blue Bloods" and "NCIS." One of its original series, "Star Trek: Discovery," was launched in 2017 and was joined by "Star Trek: Short Treks" in 2018. In this year's "Star Trek: Picard," Sir Patrick Stewart returns to the role of Jean-Luc Picard.

Price: $6 a month with commercials, $10 without; less if you pay annually. CBS.com/all-access

Spectrum Originals

Description: This on-demand, ad-free service offers original series solely to subscribers of Spectrum TV, the Xfinity competitor available only in parts of the country

Titles: The shiny object here is the re-boot of the beloved series "Mad About You," with Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt. Other originals include gothic mystery drama "Paradise Lost," starring Josh Hartnett.

Price: Free to Spectrum TV subscribers. Spectrumoriginals.com

HBO Max

Description: Expected in May, HBO Max promises a raft of content from Home Box Office, as well as movies and TV from Warner Bros., DC, New Line Cinema and others

Titles: Hits like "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Sex and the City" will be offered up alongside New Line movies like "The Lord of the Rings." As for original fare, HBO has a "Game of Thrones" spinoff, "House of the Dragon" in development. It also recently signed a deal with children's book author Mo Willems and gave the green light to a documentary series called "Wahl Street," which HBO promises will offer "offers fans a glimpse into global star Mark Wahlberg's life as he juggles the demands of a rigorous film schedule coupled with an ever-growing network of diverse businesses."

Price: $15 a month, with promotions planned for HBO and AT&T customers at launch. HBOmax.com