MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon Gains Strength as Coronavirus Boosts Shopping, Cloud Services

07/30/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

By Sebastian Herrera

Amazon.com Inc. said sales and profits soared in the second quarter as shoppers inundated the company's site with orders and employees working from home around the world powered growth in its cloud-computing unit.

Revenue grew 40% to $88.9 billion for the quarter ending June 30, propelled by a flood of customers who have relied on online shopping more than ever during the pandemic. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected sales of $81.4 billion.

Profits doubled to a record $5.2 billion even as Amazon spent more than $4 billion on coronavirus-related costs, hiring hundreds of thousands of workers, increasing pay and taking dozens of steps to ensure warehouse safety after facing early criticism from some employees. Amazon's workforce now exceeds 1 million people and it is the second-largest employer in the U.S.

Amazon has emerged as one of a handful of companies that have seen sales increase during the pandemic, which has ravaged U.S. markets. Like retail giants such as Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc., customers have flocked to Amazon for essential goods even as the company struggled to keep up with demand in the early days of the viral outbreak.

The Seattle ecommerce pioneer has seen its shares surge by more than 60% this year, more than double the increase for other tech giants such as Apple Inc. and triple that of retailers that have largely kept stores open such as Home Depot, according to FactSet.

"We don't know when we will recover out of this Covid crisis, but one thing that is certain is that these [shopping] trends are taking hold, and that's why more and more people are hiding in Amazon," said Hari Srinivasan, a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman Group LLC, which owns roughly $1.8 billion worth of Amazon shares.

Shoppers have visited Amazon in record numbers, and the company has also seen growth in its web-services division as millions of workers stay home and their employers make greater use of cloud computing.

Write to Sebastian Herrera at Sebastian.Herrera@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.60% 3051.88 Delayed Quote.64.17%
APPLE INC. 1.21% 384.76 Delayed Quote.27.03%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 0.62% 266.31 Delayed Quote.21.19%
WALMART INC. -0.44% 130.12 Delayed Quote.9.97%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 350 B - -
Net income 2020 9 624 M - -
Net cash 2020 47 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 155x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 513 B 1 513 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,19x
EV / Sales 2021 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 123,00 $
Last Close Price 3 033,53 $
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.64.17%1 513 052
JD.COM, INC.77.66%97 672
WAYFAIR INC.167.62%22 887
ETSY, INC.145.35%12 899
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL96.33%12 554
MONOTARO CO., LTD.52.75%10 440
