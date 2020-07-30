Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon Gains Strength as Coronavirus Boosts Shopping, Cloud Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

By Sebastian Herrera

Amazon.com Inc. said sales and profits soared in the second quarter as shoppers inundated the company's site with orders and employees working from home around the world powered growth in its cloud-computing unit.

Revenue grew 40% to $88.9 billion for the quarter ending June 30, propelled by a flood of customers who have relied on online shopping more than ever during the pandemic. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected sales of $81.4 billion. Profits doubled to a record $5.2 billion, far exceeding analyst expectations.

The extent of the company's success came as a surprise even for investors who had expected Amazon to do well. The Seattle tech giant struggled in March and April as the economic shutdown took hold across the country, spending more than $4 billion on coronavirus-related costs. Amazon hired hundreds of thousands of workers, boosted pay and took dozens of steps to ensure warehouse safety after facing early criticism from some employees.

Amazon's workforce now exceeds 1 million people and it is the second-largest employer in the U.S. after Walmart Inc. The company has emerged as one of a handful of corporations that have seen sales increase during the pandemic, which has ravaged U.S. markets. Like Walmart and Home Depot Inc., customers have flocked to Amazon for essential goods even as the company struggled to keep up with demand in the early days of the public-health crisis.

The e-commerce pioneer has seen its shares surge by more than 60% this year, more than double the increase for other tech giants such as Apple Inc. and triple that of retailers that have largely kept stores open such as Home Depot, according to FactSet.

"We don't know when we will recover out of this Covid crisis, but one thing that is certain is that these [shopping] trends are taking hold, and that's why more and more people are hiding in Amazon," said Hari Srinivasan, a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman Group LLC, which owns roughly $1.8 billion worth of Amazon shares.

Amazon's shares rose about 4.6% in after-hours trading on Thursday to about $3,200. The company's overall costs jumped by 37.7% to $83 billion. Its world-wide shipping costs grew to $13.7 billion, a 68% year-over-year increase.

"If you're a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat," Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said in April as Amazon warned that it could lose money in the second quarter as a result of coronavirus-related costs like increased wages. He said those costs exceeded $4 billion for the quarter. Amazon plans to keep most of the 175,000 workers it hired in recent months. For a period of about 10 weeks, it was paying workers an extra $2 an hour.

In addition to an increase in labor costs, Amazon has also added safety measures at its hundred of facilities, installing physical barriers between workers and purchasing 1,000 thermal cameras and millions of masks. The company is also seeking to build out its own coronavirus-testing capabilities.

Amazon said it expects third-quarter sales between $87 billion and $93 billion. It projected its operating income to be between $2 billion and $5 billion, compared with operating income of $3.2 billion a year earlier. The Prime Day shopping extravaganza, which typically occurs during the third quarter and gives Amazon a boost during the lull of the summer shopping season, has been moved to the fall.

In a press call Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said that Amazon's profit was helped by sales of more profitable items on its website and that the company was able to ship a greater number of products than it had anticipated. He said the company expects to spend roughly $2 billion in coronavirus-related costs during the third quarter.

Amazon's earnings came a day after Mr. Bezos made his first appearance before Congress as part of a federal inquiry into the market power of the nation's largest technology companies.

Mr. Bezos faced questions about Amazon's impact on small businesses selling on its site, including revelations in a Wall Street Journal article that Amazon uses data from sellers to form its private-label products.

Mr. Bezos, who was also asked about counterfeit items on Amazon and how it has undercut smaller rivals by using its pricing powers, broadly defended Amazon's business practices and highlighted its relatively small size in the overall retail sector. The CEO also said the company continues to investigate the allegations made in the Journal article.

Despite the troubles in Washington and the effect of the virus on Amazon's business, investors who see the pandemic as a short-term problem have remained more confident than ever in the company's long-term prospects. The company's market value now exceeds $1.5 trillion and is in a range that could soon topple Apple as the world's most valuable company.

Amazon's earnings were among a wave of strong results from big-tech companies, especially those whose businesses have been lifted by the swell in stay-at-home workers. Facebook Inc. said profits nearly doubled to $5.1 billion in the quarter. Samsung Electronics Co. said quarterly profits rose about 7%. Last week, Microsoft Corp. reported strong sales growth propelled by sustained demand in its cloud-computing business.

Amazon's business units outside of e-commerce have continued to drive profits. Sales at Amazon's web-services division grew 29% to $10.8 billion, helped by millions working from home. Zoom Video Communications Inc. hosts a significant portion of its network on Amazon's cloud service, called Amazon Web Services.

The company's business unit that includes its advertising operations saw sales surge 41% to $4.2 billion. Amazon's advertising unit has grown rapidly and is one the top digital advertising companies in the world, selling ad space in the form of sponsored products in search and display.

Operating income surged 37% in its North America unit, where most of its e-commerce operations are focused. Amazon's international business swung to a gain of $345 million. Sales fell 13% in its physical-store unit, which includes Whole Foods Market.

Write to Sebastian Herrera at Sebastian.Herrera@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.60% 3051.88 Delayed Quote.64.17%
APPLE INC. 1.21% 384.76 Delayed Quote.27.03%
FACEBOOK 0.52% 234.5 Delayed Quote.13.66%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.08% 203.9 Delayed Quote.29.40%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.00% 59000 End-of-day quote.5.73%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 0.62% 266.31 Delayed Quote.21.19%
WALMART INC. -0.44% 130.12 Delayed Quote.9.97%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -0.95% 250 Delayed Quote.270.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
05:40pApple delivers blowout earnings but new iPhones face delays amid COVID-19
RE
05:32pAmazon Gains Strength as Coronavirus Boosts Shopping, Cloud Services
DJ
05:04pAMAZON COM : Amid the pandemic, Big Tech reports mixed earnings
AQ
04:51pAmazon Gains Strength as Coronavirus Boosts Shopping, Cloud Services
DJ
04:46pStocks, dollar slide on economic data, Trump election tweet
RE
04:34pBig Tech Outperforms Amid Pandemic -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
04:29pAMAZON COM : Big Tech, hit by the pandemic, reports mixed earnings
AQ
04:26pAMAZON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:09pAMAZON COM : Announces Second Quarter Results
BU
04:09pTech Up Ahead Of Silicon Valley Giants' Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 350 B - -
Net income 2020 9 624 M - -
Net cash 2020 47 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 156x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 522 B 1 522 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,22x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 123,00 $
Last Close Price 3 051,88 $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.64.17%1 513 052
JD.COM, INC.77.66%97 672
WAYFAIR INC.167.62%22 887
ETSY, INC.145.35%12 899
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL96.33%12 554
MONOTARO CO., LTD.52.75%10 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group