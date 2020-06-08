Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : 3M Files Lawsuit Against Merchant Selling Masks on Amazon for 18 Times List Price

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 03:13pm EDT

By Austen Hufford

3M Co. filed a lawsuit against a merchant selling masks on Amazon.com Inc. for more than 18 times their list price, the manufacturer's latest attempt to help bring some order to the chaotic market for protective equipment.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in California, 3M said Mao Yu and his affiliated companies sold what he described as 3M masks for an average price of $23.21 each on Amazon. 3M's N95 masks, which can block 95% of very small particles including droplets containing the new coronavirus, have a list price of around $1.25. Mr. Yu charged customers over $350,000 in total, 3M and Amazon said. Mr. Yu couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of customer trust at Amazon, said the e-commerce giant was working with 3M to keep counterfeiters and price gougers off its platform. Amazon said it has removed more than 500,000 offers and suspended more than 6,000 seller accounts for alleged price gouging.

The largest U.S. producer of N95 masks, 3M has come under pressure from the Trump administration to do more to increase production of what has become a critical piece of equipment for front-line workers confronting the pandemic. 3M said the lawsuit is part of its strategy to remove high-price and low-quality masks from the market and to protect its reputation. 3M has filed more than a dozen lawsuits against mask sellers in recent months, alleging price gouging, trade-mark-infringement and false advertising.

"It saddens me that there are so many people taken advantage of, in the pandemic," said Colette Durst, a trademark lawyer for 3M.

Write to Austen Hufford at austen.hufford@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY -0.97% 165.86 Delayed Quote.-5.11%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.57% 2523.555 Delayed Quote.34.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
03:33pAMAZON COM : 3M Files Lawsuit Against Merchant Selling Masks on Amazon for 18 Ti..
DJ
03:13pAMAZON COM : 3M Files Lawsuit Against Merchant Selling Masks on Amazon for 18 Ti..
DJ
09:33aAMAZON COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
07:47aAMAZON COM : CEO Bezos shares mails received for supporting BLM
AQ
06/05TESLA : Why Elon Musk called for Amazon's dissolution
AQ
06/05Tech Up As Nasdaq 100 Hits Record High -- Tech Roundup
DJ
06/05Covid-19 Skepticism Puts Alex Berenson at Center of Amazon Controversy
DJ
06/05Tech drives Nasdaq to all-time high as signs of recovery emerge from coronavi..
RE
06/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 346 B - -
Net income 2020 9 392 M - -
Net cash 2020 45 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 130x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 238 B 1 238 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 689,80 $
Last Close Price 2 483,00 $
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.34.37%1 238 461
WAYFAIR INC.88.96%16 160
MONOTARO CO., LTD.35.82%9 350
ETSY, INC.77.70%9 342
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL37.34%9 145
ZOZO, INC.6.80%6 143
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group