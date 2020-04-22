Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : AWS Launches Region in South Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 04:25am EDT

New AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region expands cloud pioneer’s global footprint, enabling customers to run applications and store their content in data centers in South Africa

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ:AMZN), today announced the opening of the AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region. With this launch, AWS now spans 73 Availability Zones within 23 geographic regions around the world, and has announced plans for 12 more Availability Zones across four more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Italy, Japan, and Spain. Starting today, developers, startups, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and non-profit organizations can run their applications and serve end-users in Africa with even lower latency and leverage advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation. Customers and partners can get started today at: https://aws.amazon.com/local/africa/cape-town/

“The cloud is positively transforming lives and businesses across Africa and we are honored to be a part of that transformation,” said Peter DeSantis, Senior Vice President of Global Infrastructure and Customer Support, Amazon Web Services. “We have a long history in South Africa and have been working to support the growth of the local technology community for over 15 years. In that time, builders, developers, entrepreneurs, and organizations have asked us to bring an AWS Region to Africa and today we are answering these requests by opening the Cape Town Region. We look forward to seeing the creativity and innovation that will result from African organizations building in the cloud.”

The AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region has three Availability Zones. AWS Regions are composed of Availability Zones, which each comprise of one or more data centers and are located in separate and distinct geographic locations with enough distance to significantly reduce the risk of a single event impacting business continuity, yet near enough to provide low latency for high-availability applications. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected via redundant, ultra-low-latency networking. AWS customers focused on high availability can design their applications to run in multiple Availability Zones to achieve even greater fault-tolerance. Like all AWS infrastructure regions around the world, the Availability Zones in the Cape Town Region are equipped with back-up power to ensure continuous and reliable power availability to maintain operations during electrical failures and load shedding in the country.

AWS infrastructure regions meet the highest levels of security, compliance, and data protection. With the new region, customers with data residency requirements, and those looking to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), can now store their content in South Africa with the assurance that they retain complete ownership of their data and it will not move unless they choose to move it.

AWS continues to invest in Africa

The AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region adds to Amazon’s ongoing investment in South Africa. Amazon first established a presence in Cape Town, setting up a Development Center in 2004, to build pioneering technologies focused on networking, next-generation software for customer support, the technology behind Amazon EC2, and much more. In 2015, Amazon expanded its presence in the country, opening an AWS office in Johannesburg, with significant and growing teams of account managers, business development managers, customer services representatives, partner managers, professional services consultants, solutions architects, technical account managers, and many more to help customers of all sizes as they move to the cloud. In 2017, the Amazon Global Network expanded to Africa through AWS Direct Connect, and in 2018, Amazon established its first infrastructure on the African continent, launching Amazon CloudFront locations in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa, followed in 2020 by an edge location in Nairobi, Kenya.

Developers and businesses can access the AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region beginning today. A full list of services and details on pricing is available at https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure/regional-product-services/

About Amazon Web Services

For 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 73 Availability Zones (AZs) within 23 geographic regions, with announced plans for 12 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Italy, Japan, and Spain. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
04:25aAMAZON COM : AWS Launches Region in South Africa
BU
02:51aAMAZON COM : Extends French Warehouse Closures -- Update
DJ
02:38aCOVID-19 AND CONSUMER PROTECTION : The Impact On Selling And Advertising Practic..
AQ
02:28aAMAZON COM : Extends French Warehouse Closures
DJ
01:57aFacebook invests $5.7 billion in Reliance unit to reach small Indian grocers
RE
04/21Asia stocks fall after U.S. crude collapses for second day
RE
04/21AMAZON STAFF TAKE OFF WORK TO RAISE : activists
RE
04/21In Versailles, king of online retail Amazon fights unions backlash
RE
04/21AMAZON EXTENDS CLOSURE OF FRENCH WAR : statement
RE
04/21AMAZON COM : Connecticut Attorney General Investigating Amazon Retailers
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 335 B
EBIT 2020 17 966 M
Net income 2020 13 750 M
Finance 2020 52 825 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 84,4x
P/E ratio 2021 59,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,30x
EV / Sales2021 2,76x
Capitalization 1 161 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 437,22  $
Last Close Price 2 328,12  $
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.25.99%1 160 626
WAYFAIR INC.6.05%8 500
MONOTARO CO., LTD.0.63%7 395
ETSY, INC.38.53%7 241
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL-6.67%6 152
ZOZO, INC.1.51%4 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group