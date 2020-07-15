Log in
Amazon com : AWS and HSBC Reach Long-Term Strategic Cloud Agreement

07/15/2020 | 03:02am EDT

One of the world’s largest financial services organizations collaborates with AWS to deliver new products, enhance customer experiences, and drive digital transformation

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) has selected AWS as a key, long-term strategic cloud provider to drive their digital transformation and deliver new and personalized banking services. As part of a multi-year, global agreement, HSBC will make AWS technology available across the bank’s lines of business, starting with customer-facing applications and application modernization in its Global Wealth & Personal Banking business.

Migrating to AWS will enable HSBC to drive innovation, automate key processes, and enhance operational efficiency across a range of personal financial services. AWS’s global infrastructure will enable HSBC to run and scale applications around the world with the highest availability and reliability. HSBC will use AWS’s extensive portfolio of cloud services, including compute, containers, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and security, to develop new digital products and support security and compliance standards for millions of personal banking customers worldwide. For example, HSBC plans to use AWS serverless and analytics services, including Amazon Kinesis, to create a more personalized and customer-centric banking experience.

“Our work with AWS is an example of how HSBC continues to invest in secure and advanced technologies to make our digital banking experience even better for customers,” said Dinesh Keswani, Chief Technology Officer and CIO for Digital, HSBC. “Our ambition is to make it easy, safe, and reliable for customers to bank with us, whenever and wherever they are. HSBC’s collaboration with AWS helps us to deliver innovative banking solutions to customers at a faster rate, starting with our Wealth & Personal Banking business.”

“HSBC is continuing to expand its use of AWS to power its digital transformation and deliver innovative financial services that help customers manage, protect, and grow their wealth in new and more personalized ways,” said Frank Fallon, Vice President, Financial Services at AWS. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with HSBC as they leverage AWS’s proven capabilities, reliability, and security to drive efficiency across their business and become a more agile organization in the cloud.”

About Amazon Web Services

For 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 76 Availability Zones (AZs) within 24 geographic regions, with announced plans for nine more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan, and Spain. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,918bn at 31 March 2020, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.


© Business Wire 2020
