Amazon com : Agrees to Buy Autonomous-Vehicle Company Zoox

By Matt Grossman

Amazon.com Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire autonomous-car developer Zoox, the two companies said Friday.

The Wall Street Journal reported in May that the Seattle-based e-commerce giant was in advanced talks to buy Zoox, at a price less than the $3.2 billion valuation Zoox had achieved in a previous fundraising round. Zoox was founded in 2014 and grew quickly amid expanding interest in autonomous vehicles and ride hailing, but has more recently struggled to raise funding.

While Amazon did not disclose a price on Friday, the Financial Times reported the company would pay more than $1.2 billion in the acquisition, according to people familiar with the deal.

Amazon has shown interest in autonomous vehicles in the past, in part as a way to bring more delivery services in house. Previous investments include investment participation in fundraising rounds for Aurora Innovation Inc. and Rivian Automotive LLC, two other companies that are working on autonomous-vehicle development.

