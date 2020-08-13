Amazon com : COVID-19 to weigh on U.S. seaport peak shipping season

LOS ANGELES, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Imports at major U.S.
container seaports could hit their lowest level in four years as
the novel coronavirus pandemic pummels a U.S. economy that was
already grappling with negative effects of the U.S.-China trade
war, experts said.
Total container imports could fall 9.4% in 2020, according
to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates'
Global Port Tracker report.
That reflects pain in the U.S. retail sector, which is
smarting from government-mandated store closures and bracing for
fallout from the recent expiration of a supplemental $600 weekly
unemployment benefit that put $18 billion into the U.S. economy
each week.
Amazon.com, Walmart and other retailers
have begun bringing in inventory for the vital winter holiday
season. August is forecast to be the busiest month of the peak
ocean shipping season that stretches from July to October.
"Retailers are being careful not to import more than they
can sell. ... This is not the year to be left with warehouses
full of unsold merchandise," NRF Vice President Jonathan Gold
said.
U.S. seaborne imports dropped 3.9% year-over-year in July,
the slowest rate of decline this year. At the same time,
month-over-month imports increased 16%, marking the fastest
start to the peak shipping season since 2007, according to
Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P Global Market
Intelligence.
Home furnishing imports were up 12.8% versus July 2019,
while home appliances jumped 33.8%, and home/personal care
products surged 48.9%, Panjiva's analysis showed.
"There are signs of prepping for the year-end holiday
season," Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los
Angeles, the No. 1 gateway for sea trade with China, said on
Thursday. "The upticks are modest" as some busy retailers
restock."
Port of Los Angeles imports fell 4.3% in July and remain
down 15% year-to-date.
