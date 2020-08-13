Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : COVID-19 to weigh on U.S. seaport peak shipping season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 02:39pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Imports at major U.S. container seaports could hit their lowest level in four years as the novel coronavirus pandemic pummels a U.S. economy that was already grappling with negative effects of the U.S.-China trade war, experts said.

Total container imports could fall 9.4% in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates' Global Port Tracker report.

That reflects pain in the U.S. retail sector, which is smarting from government-mandated store closures and bracing for fallout from the recent expiration of a supplemental $600 weekly unemployment benefit that put $18 billion into the U.S. economy each week.

Amazon.com, Walmart and other retailers have begun bringing in inventory for the vital winter holiday season. August is forecast to be the busiest month of the peak ocean shipping season that stretches from July to October.

"Retailers are being careful not to import more than they can sell. ... This is not the year to be left with warehouses full of unsold merchandise," NRF Vice President Jonathan Gold said.

U.S. seaborne imports dropped 3.9% year-over-year in July, the slowest rate of decline this year. At the same time, month-over-month imports increased 16%, marking the fastest start to the peak shipping season since 2007, according to Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Home furnishing imports were up 12.8% versus July 2019, while home appliances jumped 33.8%, and home/personal care products surged 48.9%, Panjiva's analysis showed.

"There are signs of prepping for the year-end holiday season," Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, the No. 1 gateway for sea trade with China, said on Thursday. "The upticks are modest" as some busy retailers restock."

Port of Los Angeles imports fell 4.3% in July and remain down 15% year-to-date. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:39pAMAZON COM : COVID-19 to weigh on U.S. seaport peak shipping season
RE
10:02aAMAZON COM : Announces New Fulfillment Center and Delivery Station in Forney, TX
BU
08/12AMAZON COM : and KF Beauty File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
PU
08/12Big Firms Commit To Hiring Minorities In Need -- WSJ
DJ
08/11S&P 500, Dow snap 7-day winning streak as concern mounts over stimulus deal
RE
08/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow snap seven-day winning streak as conce..
RE
08/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow snap seven-day winning streak as conce..
RE
08/11EXPLAINER : How the U.S. could block WeChat and TikTok from Americans
RE
08/11S&P 500 inches closer to record high; Nasdaq down
RE
08/11S&P 500 nears record high as stimulus bets climb
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 368 B - -
Net income 2020 16 042 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 101x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 584 B 1 584 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,16x
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 668,59 $
Last Close Price 3 162,24 $
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.71.13%1 583 317
JD.COM, INC.78.54%98 156
WAYFAIR INC.233.89%28 783
ETSY, INC.175.51%14 554
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL91.31%11 513
MONOTARO CO., LTD.47.79%9 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group