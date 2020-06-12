Amazon com : California Is Examining Amazon's Business Practices

By Ryan Tracy, Dana Mattioli and John D. McKinnon

California investigators are examining Amazon.com Inc.'s business practices as part of an inquiry into the tech giant, according to people familiar with the matter.

The state's review focuses at least in part on how Amazon treats sellers in its online marketplace, these people said. That includes Amazon's practices for selling its own products in competition with third-party sellers, one of the people said. Neither Amazon nor California has disclosed an antitrust investigation.

The inquiries come as Amazon faces antitrust scrutiny from Washington, D.C., and abroad. The European Union is planning formal antitrust charges against the firm over its treatment of third-party sellers, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. In the past the company has said it follows all laws and has emphasized that it accounts for 4% of the U.S. retail market.

A spokesman for California Attorney General Xavier Becerra declined to comment.

Asked about Amazon's business practices in December, Mr. Becerra said the company warranted scrutiny, though he didn't discuss any specific investigation.

"It would be hard to believe that you're not going to look at a company like Amazon, given how pervasive it is," he said in an interview, pointing to how much data the firm collects. "Are they using all of this data in ways that allow them to essentially kill real competition?"

Write to Ryan Tracy at ryan.tracy@wsj.com, Dana Mattioli at dana.mattioli@wsj.com and John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com