Amazon com : California probing Amazon worker treatment during pandemic, court says

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - California Attorney General
Xavier Becerra has opened an investigation into steps that
Amazon.com Inc has taken to protect its workers from
the new coronavirus, according to a court filing on Monday.
The attorney general's office, California's Division of
Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) and the San Francisco
Department of Public Health "have all opened investigations into
Amazon's practices" around the pandemic, San Francisco Superior
Court Judge Ethan Schulman wrote in Monday's filing.
