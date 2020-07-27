Amazon com : California probing Amazon worker treatment during pandemic, court says

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has opened an investigation into steps that Amazon.com Inc has taken to protect its workers from the new coronavirus, according to a court filing on Monday.

The attorney general's office, California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) and the San Francisco Department of Public Health "have all opened investigations into Amazon's practices" around the pandemic, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman wrote in Monday's filing. (Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Additional reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif.; editing by Jonathan Oatis)