Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : California probing Amazon worker treatment during pandemic, court says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 01:51pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has opened an investigation into steps that Amazon.com Inc has taken to protect its workers from the new coronavirus, according to a court filing on Monday.

The attorney general's office, California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) and the San Francisco Department of Public Health "have all opened investigations into Amazon's practices" around the pandemic, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman wrote in Monday's filing. (Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Additional reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif.; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
01:51pAMAZON COM : California probing Amazon worker treatment during pandemic, court s..
RE
01:24pWall Street advances on stimulus bets ahead of busy earnings week
RE
01:22pWall St advances on stimulus bets ahead of busy earnings week
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:04pAMAZON COM : Stocks resume rise, gold rushes to record ahead of busy week
AQ
11:38aWalgreens CEO Stefano Pessina to step down
RE
11:29aStimulus bets boost Wall St ahead of busy earnings week
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:27aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: AstraZeneca’s $6bn deal, Under Armour s accounting scan..
10:15aWall St climbs on stimulus, dovish Fed bets ahead of earnings rush
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 349 B - -
Net income 2020 9 699 M - -
Net cash 2020 48 847 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 154x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 501 B 1 501 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 3 108,56 $
Last Close Price 3 008,91 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.62.83%1 500 772
JD.COM, INC.72.81%95 003
WAYFAIR INC.146.53%21 084
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL93.43%12 281
ETSY, INC.129.32%12 056
MONOTARO CO., LTD.50.19%10 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group