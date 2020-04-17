Amazon com : Closes Facilities In France

By Matthew Dalton

PARIS -- Amazon.com Inc. closed its warehouses in France after a court this week temporarily forbade the company from shipping nonessential goods because of the risk to workers from the coronavirus.

The U.S. e-commerce giant said the warehouses will remain closed for an undetermined period, even though the court allowed it to continue shipping essentials such as food, medicine and hygiene products. The court judgment leaves too much ambiguity over what constitutes an essential good for the company to keep its warehouses open, Frederic Duval, the top Amazon executive in France, said Thursday.

"Is a baby bottle a hygiene product? Yes, I think so," Mr. Duval said. "But is this what the judge thinks is a hygiene product? I don't know."

Amazon is appealing the decision. The company will continue shipping to France from its warehouses outside the country, Mr. Duval said. It will also continue processing orders for third-party merchants that don't use its warehouses, he said.

In the U.S., Amazon had been prioritizing shipments of essential goods since the middle of March. Earlier this week, it decided to allow third-party sellers to resume shipping nonessential goods using Amazon's warehouses.

Since the pandemic took hold in the U.S., Amazon has repeatedly clashed with warehouse workers there who have said the company isn't doing enough to protect them from being infected. It has fired several workers who have protested working conditions during the pandemic.

Amazon says the workers were fired because they weren't following the company's social-distancing guidelines and, in some cases, were harassing other workers.

Amazon directly employs more than 10,000 staff in France, according to trade union SUD, which brought the case before a court in Nanterre, near Paris. The union pushed for the company's six sites across France to be closed, saying Amazon was putting its employees in danger by continuing its activities as normal.

The Nanterre court on Tuesday ordered Amazon to limit its activity to health, hygiene and food products within 24 hours. Under the ruling, Amazon would have to pay EUR1 million ($1.1 million) for each day of noncompliance.

The court ordered Amazon to assess the risks at its sites in France of operating during the pandemic and said the ban on shipping nonessential items must remain in place while that assessment is ongoing. Amazon will have to include labor-union representatives in the risk assessment.

The company is "perplexed" by the court's decision, which came despite evidence of the security measures that it implemented, it said late Wednesday. Amazon said it has taken steps to protect its staff, including the distribution of more than 1.5 million masks and 27,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gels to its employees in France during the past four weeks.

Amazon has been expanding its global workforce as online demand has surged amid the pandemic. A few days ago, the company announced plans to hire a further 75,000 employees, on top of more than 100,000 that it brought in over the past four weeks.

--Cristina Roca contributed to this article.

