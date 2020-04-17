Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Closes Facilities In France

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Matthew Dalton

PARIS -- Amazon.com Inc. closed its warehouses in France after a court this week temporarily forbade the company from shipping nonessential goods because of the risk to workers from the coronavirus.

The U.S. e-commerce giant said the warehouses will remain closed for an undetermined period, even though the court allowed it to continue shipping essentials such as food, medicine and hygiene products. The court judgment leaves too much ambiguity over what constitutes an essential good for the company to keep its warehouses open, Frederic Duval, the top Amazon executive in France, said Thursday.

"Is a baby bottle a hygiene product? Yes, I think so," Mr. Duval said. "But is this what the judge thinks is a hygiene product? I don't know."

Amazon is appealing the decision. The company will continue shipping to France from its warehouses outside the country, Mr. Duval said. It will also continue processing orders for third-party merchants that don't use its warehouses, he said.

In the U.S., Amazon had been prioritizing shipments of essential goods since the middle of March. Earlier this week, it decided to allow third-party sellers to resume shipping nonessential goods using Amazon's warehouses.

Since the pandemic took hold in the U.S., Amazon has repeatedly clashed with warehouse workers there who have said the company isn't doing enough to protect them from being infected. It has fired several workers who have protested working conditions during the pandemic.

Amazon says the workers were fired because they weren't following the company's social-distancing guidelines and, in some cases, were harassing other workers.

Amazon directly employs more than 10,000 staff in France, according to trade union SUD, which brought the case before a court in Nanterre, near Paris. The union pushed for the company's six sites across France to be closed, saying Amazon was putting its employees in danger by continuing its activities as normal.

The Nanterre court on Tuesday ordered Amazon to limit its activity to health, hygiene and food products within 24 hours. Under the ruling, Amazon would have to pay EUR1 million ($1.1 million) for each day of noncompliance.

The court ordered Amazon to assess the risks at its sites in France of operating during the pandemic and said the ban on shipping nonessential items must remain in place while that assessment is ongoing. Amazon will have to include labor-union representatives in the risk assessment.

The company is "perplexed" by the court's decision, which came despite evidence of the security measures that it implemented, it said late Wednesday. Amazon said it has taken steps to protect its staff, including the distribution of more than 1.5 million masks and 27,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gels to its employees in France during the past four weeks.

Amazon has been expanding its global workforce as online demand has surged amid the pandemic. A few days ago, the company announced plans to hire a further 75,000 employees, on top of more than 100,000 that it brought in over the past four weeks.

--Cristina Roca contributed to this article.

Write to Matthew Dalton at Matthew.Dalton@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:48aAMAZON COM : Closes Facilities In France
DJ
02:34aAMAZON COM : France CEO hopes can reopen warehouses 'very quickly'
RE
04/16Futures jump late following data on potential virus treatment, Trump guidelin..
RE
04/16Global stocks gain on stay-at-home profits, bond yields slide
RE
04/16World stocks gain on stay-at-home profits, bond yields slide
RE
04/16AMAZON COM : wants to test all - even asymptomatic - employees for COVID-19
AQ
04/16AMAZON.COM : to Webcast First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
04/16AMAZON COM : Aims to Test All Employees for Covid-19 -- Update
DJ
04/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Apple, J.C Penney
04/16AMAZON RETOOLS WITH UNUSUAL GOAL : Get Shoppers to Buy Less Amid Coronavirus Pan..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 335 B
EBIT 2020 17 890 M
Net income 2020 14 031 M
Finance 2020 53 884 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 86,0x
P/E ratio 2021 61,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,42x
EV / Sales2021 2,86x
Capitalization 1 201 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 419,64  $
Last Close Price 2 408,19  $
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.30.32%1 200 543
WAYFAIR INC.-7.87%7 651
MONOTARO CO., LTD.1.11%7 352
ETSY, INC.34.81%6 690
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL8.46%6 248
ZOZO, INC.3.37%4 705
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group