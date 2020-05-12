Amazon com : Coalition of U.S. attorneys general ask Amazon for data on COVID-linked worker deaths, infections

Log in
05/12/2020
Amazon logistics center in Lauwin-Planque

A group of 13 U.S. attorneys general asked Amazon.com on Tuesday to provide data on infections and deaths among its workforce along with evidence of the company's compliance with paid sick leave laws amid the coronavirus crisis.

In a letter sent on Tuesday, the officials asked for a state-by-state breakdown on the number of Amazon workers, including those at Whole Foods, who have been infected with and died from COVID-19.

The letter was led by Massachusetts Attorney Genetal Maura Healey.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

