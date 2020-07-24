Log in
Amazon com : Continues Investment in Tennessee with Mt. Juliet Fulfillment Center

07/24/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

New 855,000 square-foot site will create 1,000 new, full-time jobs

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced plans to open a fulfillment center in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. The site, which is anticipated to launch in late 2021, will create more than 1,000 new, full-time jobs with benefits and opportunities to engage with advanced robotics. The company currently has fulfillment and sortation centers in Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Murfreesboro, Memphis and Nashville.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200724005389/en/

Amazon Fulfillment Center Mt. Juliet , TN (Graphic: Business Wire)

Amazon Fulfillment Center Mt. Juliet , TN (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Tennessee is a great state for business and gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers in the region,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We are excited about our growth and remain committed to creating a positive economic impact in the region with job opportunities with great pay and industry-leading benefits.”

“As Wilson County recovers from recent tornadoes and the COVID-19 crisis, Amazon’s new 1,000-job facility is a tremendous development for Mt. Juliet. Tennessee has established itself as a logistics hub, and Amazon’s significant investment promises to help Wilson County and Middle Tennessee’s economy rebound,” stated Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

The Mt. Juliet facility will be Amazon’s second fulfillment center in Tennessee to use innovative robotics technology and the company’s seventh fulfillment center in the Volunteer State. Amazon employees at the more than 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods.

On top of the company’s industry-leading minimum starting wage from $15, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families. In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in demand jobs. Programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retails stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

“On behalf of our elected body, staff and the wonderful citizens of Mt. Juliet, we would like to thank Amazon for choosing Mt. Juliet for their newest location in the great state of Tennessee,” said Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty. “We are most appreciative of their confidence and investment in our beautiful city and truly believe they will find Mt. Juliet to be most welcoming.”

All associates will go through hours of safety training and have access to continuing education opportunities through Amazon’s upskilling programs such as Career Choice. In this program, the company will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program’s launch, more than 25,000 employees have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few.

“It is my privilege to once again welcome Amazon to Wilson County. Amazon’s second location serves as a confirmation to the existing business and economic partnerships required to locate world class companies,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. “We express our greatest appreciation to members of the Amazon team as well as to the State of Tennessee, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the JECDB of Wilson County.”

Amazon’s fulfillment network supports millions of businesses of all sizes worldwide through its Fulfillment by Amazon offering, and many of those local organizations are based in Tennessee. There are more than 30,000 authors, small and medium-sized businesses, and developers in Tennessee growing their companies and reaching new customers on Amazon products and services.

The project is being developed by Panattoni Development Company, Inc.

To learn more about working at an Amazon fulfillment center, visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.

About Amazon: Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.aboutamazon.com/ and follow @AmazonNews.


© Business Wire 2020
