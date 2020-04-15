Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Coronavirus unmasks Amazon's stumbles at Whole Foods

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 02:24pm EDT
Shoppers are seen at Whole Foods in Los Angeles, California

Amazon's moves to reduce strain on its grocery businesses by putting new online shoppers on wait lists and switching more Whole Foods resources to filling orders, is unmasking limitations at the company that was expected to upend the supermarket industry.

The coronavirus pandemic should be Amazon's moment to shine. Some 90% of U.S. shoppers are under stay-at-home orders and Amazon.com Inc offers grocery delivery through its 487 U.S. Whole Foods stores.

Instead, Whole Foods has been overwhelmed. Amazon Prime subscribers, who pay $119 a year for free delivery, are having difficulty finding Whole Foods delivery windows, according to interviews with a dozen customers and numerous posts on social media. And when their orders do arrive, many desired products are unavailable, they say.

"I'm really surprised that they weren't able to scale for this. I was expecting them to perform better. It seems like more than anything Amazon is a supply-chain company," said Ellen Sullivan, 37, a Chicago-based office manager.

Sullivan was a regular Amazon food delivery user before COVID-19 spread widely in the United States. Her last successful order was March 12, and even then, 10 of the 27 items were sold out and had to be replaced.

"Now I'm sitting on 6 pounds of frozen corn," Sullivan said.

Amazon told Reuters the setbacks are due to the spike in demand and social distancing constraints in its facilities and stores.

Amazon has said it would hire an additional 75,000 people for jobs ranging from warehouse staff to delivery drivers and switched a California Amazon grocery store and a Manhattan Whole Foods to online-only as demand for orders surges.

Whole Foods said its distribution network is strong and that it is working with suppliers to overcome increased demand and supply chain constraints without compromising quality standards that "further limit the number of products we can source".

DISRUPTOR DISRUPTED

The world's biggest online retailer sent a shock through the stodgy U.S. supermarket business in 2017, when it bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. Some experts predicted that Amazon would hasten the move to online grocery shopping and doom traditional operators like Walmart Inc and Kroger Co.

But now Amazon is buckling under unprecedented COVID-19 supply-and-demand disruptions that sent the entire grocery industry scrambling to adapt. After expanding and speeding up Whole Foods delivery, the company is retrenching.

On Sunday Amazon told Reuters it would put new grocery delivery customers on a wait list and curtail shopping hours at some Whole Foods stores to focus on orders from existing online customers.

The company - which also delivers food from its own warehouses through Amazon Fresh - last month suspended its Prime Pantry delivery service for non-perishable groceries.

"They were separating themselves from the pack and that's not happening anymore. This doesn't happen to Amazon ... they don't screw up like this," said Bill Bishop, co-founder of supermarket consultancy Brick Meets Click. Amazon inherited - and failed to address - many of the problems that are now plaguing its grocery business, a half dozen experts told Reuters.

In particular, they said the e-commerce giant with $55 billion on its balance sheet did not fortify Whole Foods' foundation, which relies on outdated technology, outside suppliers and real estate unsuited for the unprecedented surge in demand.

As a result, the chain's systems "creak very badly under the strain," Bishop said.

Walmart and Kroger are also fighting to keep in-demand products like flour, toilet paper and cleaning supplies on shelves, but their regular technology investments and tight control over supply chains have been a competitive advantage over Amazon and Whole Foods, experts said.

Those companies - the top two U.S. grocery sellers - operate fleets of trucks and own dozens of large warehouses, while Amazon is more apt to outsource.

Whole Foods depends on United Natural Foods (UNFI), a debt-laden grocery distributor, to supply dry grocery items like canned goods and toilet paper.

UNFI told Reuters it has "greatly increased" routes and hired over 1,000 employees to support clients.

REAL ESTATE RISKS

Whole Foods has 10 small regional warehouses for perishables like fruit, vegetables and meats. UNFI has a network of 59 distribution centers, which average about 500,000 square feet.

Walmart and Kroger, which have significantly more stores, have bigger distribution centers designed to swiftly move pallets of goods.

While a Walmart distribution center can deliver two full truckloads of goods to a store from a single driver, Whole Foods has difficulty digesting even one truckload, Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger said.

Whole Foods' "center store was never the big money generator for them," supermarket analyst David Livingston said, referring to the area where dry groceries are sold.

Indeed, many stores have wine bars, hot food stations and cafes that made them popular gathering places but are of little use right now.

"They're (Whole Foods) a restaurant alternative. It's really tough," Livingston said.

By Lisa Baertlein and Siddharth Cavale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:26pMICROSOFT : Watchdog Finds Few Problems in Pentagon Award of JEDI Contract to Mi..
DJ
02:25pMICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract..
RE
02:24pAMAZON COM : Coronavirus unmasks Amazon's stumbles at Whole Foods
RE
01:36pAMAZON COM : to hire 75,000 employees amid coronavirus
AQ
01:29pPENTAGON : $10B cloud contract that snubbed Amazon was legal
AQ
12:57pMICROSOFT : Watchdog Finds Few Problems in Pentagon Award of JEDI Contract to Mi..
DJ
12:24pU.S. retail sales, factory output sink as economy reels from coronavirus
RE
12:00pCLAS OHLSON PUBL : Sweden's Clas Ohlson says sales reflect people staying more a..
RE
11:32aMICROSOFT : Pentagon Watchdog Finds Few Problems in Pentagon Award of JEDI Contr..
DJ
10:40aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: U.S. banks open series of weak Q1 results
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 335 B
EBIT 2020 17 830 M
Net income 2020 13 957 M
Finance 2020 53 884 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 81,7x
P/E ratio 2021 58,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,24x
EV / Sales2021 2,70x
Capitalization 1 137 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 415,09  $
Last Close Price 2 283,32  $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.23.57%1 136 765
WAYFAIR INC.-4.75%8 123
MONOTARO CO., LTD.4.05%7 151
ETSY, INC.30.16%6 801
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL-1.31%5 976
ZOZO, INC.0.50%4 586
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group