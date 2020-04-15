Log in
Amazon com : EU head of operations steps down amid virus crisis

04/15/2020 | 06:23pm EDT
Signage is seen at an Amazon facility in Bethpage on Long Island in New York

Amazon.com Inc's vice president of the European Union segment, Roy Perticucci, has stepped down, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

Perticucci joined Amazon in 2013, according to his profile on LinkedIn, and his departure comes at a time when the company is planning to close its warehouses in France until at least early next week.

A French court has ordered Amazon to limit its deliveries to essential goods, to limit the risk of a coronavirus contagion at its six warehouses across the country, which employ 10,000 permanent and interim workers.

Some worker unions have been calling for the complete closure of Amazon's activities in France, or at the very least a clamp-down, after raising concerns over the health standards at its shipping sites.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has kept people confined to their homes, has boosted demand for online orders.

Business Insider reported https://www.businessinsider.com/amazon-head-of-operations-eu-out-2020-4?r=US&IR=T the news about Perticucci stepping down earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

EPS Revisions
