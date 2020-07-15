Amazon com : EU plans clampdown on pro-corporate tax systems to aid recovery

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission on
Wednesday unveiled plans to clamp down on tax regimes seen as
unduly beneficial to big corporations in a move it said would
aid Europe's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
European Union countries are seeking to shore up public
revenues to fund economic recovery at a time of mounting public
anger over tax avoidance by corporations - in particular,
multinational digital giants - and wealthy individuals.
The Commission - the EU's executive - said it would expand
its tax code of conduct to tackle member states' corporate tax
regimes that have broadly harmful effects.
The 1997 code is the EU's tool for blacklisting
jurisdictions where tax avoidance or evasion is prevalent but
currently it can only address regimes that are deemed
preferential: for example, if a country has one tax rate for
domestic firms and a different rate for international companies.
Previous plans to change EU tax rules have been thwarted by
member states' veto powers, which mean it takes only one country
to block proposed tax reforms.
But the Commission is exploring options to side-step the
veto system, possibly by using an article in the EU
constitutional treaty that could allow a majority to authorise
tax decisions if fair competition is at stake.
EU economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said work is
underway to identify cases where the article could be used.
"We're talking about the possibility of deciding on cases of
serious distortion to the single market," he said.
EU efforts to retrieve taxes from digital giants suffered a
blow on Wednesday when the bloc's second-highest court rejected
a Commission order that Apple pay 13 billion euros in back taxes
to Ireland.
The Commission in May identified six EU countries - Cyprus,
Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta and the Netherlands - as
having tax systems particularly attractive to big corporations.
