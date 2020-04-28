Amazon com : Extends Suspension of Activity in France Until May 5

Log in
Amazon.com, Inc.

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
04/28/2020 | 02:49am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Amazon.com Inc. said late Monday that it is extending the suspension of its activities in France after an appeal court in the country confirmed last week that the U.S. online retail giant should temporarily limit its business to essential goods in the country.

Amazon will keep its French warehouses closed until May 5, it said. On April 24, the Versailles court ruled that Amazon should restrict its deliveries to mostly health, hygiene, food and high-tech products while assessing the security risks faced by its employees during the coronavirus crisis.

The penalty of 100,000 euros ($108,449) that Amazon could have to pay for every delivery of non-authorized products means "that even a rate of 0.1% of handling or shipping items that are not included in the judgment could lead to a fine of more than a billion euros per week," Amazon said.

Amazon specified that French customers will still be able to order products as the company is still shipping orders from its warehouses in neighboring countries.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

